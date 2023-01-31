Johnson, Nowell named on wooden late season watch list





MANHATTAN, Kan. Seniors Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell were among the 20 candidates selected for the Late Season Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s on Monday night (Jan. 30), as announced by ESPN and the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Seniorsandwere among the 20 candidates selected for the Late Season Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s on Monday night (Jan. 30), as announced by ESPN and the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Johnson and Nowell, along with Penn State’s Jalen Picket, debuted on the Wooden Watch List, while the duo are only nominees from the same school. The list also includes North Carolinas Armando BacotDetroit Mercy’s Anthony Davismemphis’ Kendrick DavisPurdues Zach EdeyDuke’s Kyle FilipowskiIndianas Trayce Jackson DavisUCLAs Jaime Jacques, Jr.., TCUs Mike Miles, Jr.Alabama Brandon MillerIowas Kris MurrayHouston Marcus SasserNC States Terquavion SmithGonzagas Drew TimmeKentucky Oscar Tshiebwethat of Arizona Azuolas TubelisKansas’ Jalen Wilson and that of Miami Isaiah Wong. Both Johnson and Nowell were recently named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List by the US Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Jan. 19. Voting for the 2023 John R. Wooden Award and the Wooden Award All-American Team begins prior to the NCAA Tournament, with the All-American Team being announced during the Elite Eight round and the Player of the Year award being announced after the NCAA Championship in April. Johnson and Nowell have been one of the most prolific tandems in the country, as they combined to average 34.9 points per game on 47.1 percent (236-of-501) shooting, including 38.7 percent (72-of- 186) from 3-point range and 80.8 percent (189-of-234) from the free throw line. They have combined 13 games of 20 or more points, including a combined 120 points in the 2 wins over No. 6/6 Texas and No. 19/16 Baylor the week of January 3-7. It was the most combined points by 2 players in a 2-game span over the past 50 seasons, surpassing the 113 scored by Askia Jones and Anthony Beane between 24 and 28 March 1994. A 5-foot-8, 160-pound point guard from Harlem, NY, Nowell averages 16.9 points on 40.8 percent (100-of-245) of the field, including 38.9 percent (49-of- 126) of 3-point range and 86.8 percent (105-of-121) from the free throw line to go along with a Big 12-best 8.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 35, 7 minutes per game. He is one of only two active Division I players to total more than 1,500 points, 500 assists and 200 steals in a career. Nowell ranks in the top 3 nationally in assists/game (8.2 apg./2nd) and total assists (173/3ed), while ranking in the top-35 in 4 other categories, including 14e in steal/game (2.3 spg.), 15e total steals (49), 18e in free throws made (105) and 32nd in assist/turnover ratio (2.66). He has six games this season with 10 or more assists while having five double-doubles (points/assists), including the school’s first 30-10 double-double with 32 points and 14 assists in the win over No. 19/16 Baylor on January 7. He became the first Wildcat to post consecutive 30-point games since then Michael Beasley in 2008 with his 36 and 32 point efforts at No. 6/6 Texas and No. 19/16 Baylor. A 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., Johnson is averaging a team-best 18 points on 53.1 percent (136-of-256) from the field, including 38.3 percent (23- of-60) from 3-point range and 74.3 percent (84-of-113) from the free throw line, going with 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.7 minutes per game . He ranks in the top 10 in 6 categories in the Big 12, while he and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson are the only players in the conference to rank in the top-5 in both scoring and rebounding in both overall and Big 12-only games. No. 7/6 K-State (18-3, 6-2) return to action Tuesday night when they travel to Lawrence, Kan., to face No. 8/8 Kansas (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) on the Dillon Sunflower Showdown at 7 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now. How to track the ‘Cats: For full information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

