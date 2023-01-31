Michael Clarke claims Australian cricket stars want to drop the Allan Border Medal night of nights

Michael Clarke has hinted that David Warner may not be the only Australian cricketer not too fond of attending awards ceremonies, after the veteran opener revealed he would love to attend the Allan Border Medal ceremony.

Warner said on Sunday he felt “exhausted” at the end of a hectic campaign and would have preferred a night off rather than getting ready for Australian cricket awards night.

“It was challenging,” Warner told reporters of his busy summer.

David Warner and wife Candice at the 2023 Allan Border Medal ceremony on Monday

‘I’m pretty tired, exhausted. […] From my perspective, that would have been nice to have had another night at home. But it is what it is.’

From August, Warner played in the white-ball series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, England and the West Indies.

He also played in every match of Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign, in every test match of the home series against the West Indies and South Africa, and went on to captain six BBL matches on his return to the tournament.

With a four-test series in India starting on February 9, there have been few days off.

Michael Clarke claimed the ceremony was not an “enjoyable evening” for many of the players

Clarke won the Allan Border Medal four times, including in 2012 (above)

Warner found an ally in Clarke,who won the prestigious award four times between 2005 and 2013 and admitted last December that the Allan Border Medal ceremonies “are not enjoyable evenings.”

SpeakingSky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast on Monday, Clarke refused to be swayed by his controversial comments from last month, butnoted that Warner was far from alone in being unenthusiastic about the prospect of attending the event.

“I commented a while ago about what players thought about nights like this and I was absolutely blown away,” said the beleaguered former Australian captain.

David’s comments are David’s comments.

Warner said on Sunday he was “exhausted” after a very long season and wanted to rest

“I’ll say this, I don’t think he’s the only player who feels that way.

“I promise he’s not the only player who thinks that.”

Speaking last month after only three St George Illawarra players turned up for the club’s end-of-year presentation, Clarke candidly admitted that he would have skipped the Allan Border Medal if given the choice.

“If I had been given the option, even if I had won the Allan Border Medal, I wouldn’t have gone,” he said.

“Because it’s never the end of the season for us. With cricket it’s a TV show, so everything on it is made for TV.’

The comments sparked a heated on-air argument with veteran Daily Telegraph NRL journalist Phil Rothfield, with Clarke insisting the awards night was simply a media exercise.

“You have media all the time, so you can’t relax and drink because there’s a photo or a video and someone is being bullied or the weather is bad, and you have to read about that the next day,” he said. said.

“And then we usually had to tour or play a test match, so we couldn’t really drink anyway.”