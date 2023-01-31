Sports
Michael Clarke claims Australian cricket stars want to drop the Allan Border Medal night of nights
Michael Clarke guarantees that David Warner isn’t the only Aussie cricketer looking to drop the Allan Border Medal night of nights.
Michael Clarke has hinted that David Warner may not be the only Australian cricketer not too fond of attending awards ceremonies, after the veteran opener revealed he would love to attend the Allan Border Medal ceremony.
Warner said on Sunday he felt “exhausted” at the end of a hectic campaign and would have preferred a night off rather than getting ready for Australian cricket awards night.
“It was challenging,” Warner told reporters of his busy summer.
David Warner and wife Candice at the 2023 Allan Border Medal ceremony on Monday
‘I’m pretty tired, exhausted. […] From my perspective, that would have been nice to have had another night at home. But it is what it is.’
From August, Warner played in the white-ball series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, England and the West Indies.
He also played in every match of Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign, in every test match of the home series against the West Indies and South Africa, and went on to captain six BBL matches on his return to the tournament.
With a four-test series in India starting on February 9, there have been few days off.
Michael Clarke claimed the ceremony was not an “enjoyable evening” for many of the players
Clarke won the Allan Border Medal four times, including in 2012 (above)
Warner found an ally in Clarke,who won the prestigious award four times between 2005 and 2013 and admitted last December that the Allan Border Medal ceremonies “are not enjoyable evenings.”
SpeakingSky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast on Monday, Clarke refused to be swayed by his controversial comments from last month, butnoted that Warner was far from alone in being unenthusiastic about the prospect of attending the event.
“I commented a while ago about what players thought about nights like this and I was absolutely blown away,” said the beleaguered former Australian captain.
David’s comments are David’s comments.
Warner said on Sunday he was “exhausted” after a very long season and wanted to rest
“I’ll say this, I don’t think he’s the only player who feels that way.
“I promise he’s not the only player who thinks that.”
Speaking last month after only three St George Illawarra players turned up for the club’s end-of-year presentation, Clarke candidly admitted that he would have skipped the Allan Border Medal if given the choice.
“If I had been given the option, even if I had won the Allan Border Medal, I wouldn’t have gone,” he said.
“Because it’s never the end of the season for us. With cricket it’s a TV show, so everything on it is made for TV.’
The comments sparked a heated on-air argument with veteran Daily Telegraph NRL journalist Phil Rothfield, with Clarke insisting the awards night was simply a media exercise.
“You have media all the time, so you can’t relax and drink because there’s a photo or a video and someone is being bullied or the weather is bad, and you have to read about that the next day,” he said. said.
“And then we usually had to tour or play a test match, so we couldn’t really drink anyway.”
Advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11691605/Michael-Clarke-claims-Aussie-cricket-stars-wants-ditch-Allan-Border-Medal-night-nights.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michael Clarke claims Australian cricket stars want to drop the Allan Border Medal night of nights
- Recap: In The Last of Us, there’s always beauty in eating well
- Turkey is now ready to support Finland’s NATO membership but excludes Sweden
- Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s Best Workplaces for Diversity 2023
- What it feels like to be autistic
- Johnson, Nowell named on wooden late season watch list
- People urged to take Covid vaccine before booster program ends next month
- NS government transfers some public housing units in 4 black communities to non-profit organizations
- Rapid engineering of novel SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic antibodies
- Get help to deepen your understanding of equality and inclusion
- India first, people first, says PM Modi ahead of budget session
- I need to update Firefox and Android now