David Stone says MSU “feels like home”

Michigan State Football is on the trail of one of the best defensive linemen in the country, and that pursuit seems to be paying off for Mel Tucker and Co.
David Stone, a five-star in the Class of 2024 and the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation, just made his second visit to East Lansing in three weeks and looks like he thoroughly enjoyed his time at Michigan State’s Junior Day weekend.
And then a quote from his visit popped up that caught everyone’s attention.
Stone told On3 that Oklahoma may be where he’s from, but Michigan State “feels like home.”
This is a quote of great magnitude. And this can’t make Oklahoma fans feel too good about their chances of landing Stone. He said, in effect, “Oklahoma is family by birth, but Michigan State is family by choice.”
Not what you want to hear as a Sooner fan.
Michigan State football will be on the press
Stone is down to 10 programs, but that might be closer to 11 because Ohio State recently offered and he’s talked about growing up a Buckeye fan and that could change his top group.
However, this visit felt like a special visit.
Michigan State just hired Diron Reynolds as its new defensive line coach and Stone should start building that relationship this weekend. And the fact that Stone said that Michigan State feels like home when Oklahoma is exactly where he comes from is huge. That supports On3 and 247Sports recent predictions for the Spartans to land Stone.
It feels like Tucker is about to land his first five-star as Michigan State head coach.
