Mens ACHA D2 hockey sweeps Minnesota with wild comeback





Men’s ACHA Division II ice hockey used a wild third period comeback to beat Minnesota 6-5 to earn a sweep of the two-game series on Sunday night at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The Lions and Gophers traded goals twice in the opening frame, with Jack Radley the puck just scored on a play set up by 83 seconds into play Josh Lynn and Bradley Rupp . Minnesota scored a power play goal just over four minutes later for a 1-1 tie, but So rob took matters into his own hands with an unassisted 7:48 effort to give Lindenwood a 2–1 lead. Six minutes later, the Gophers tied again to make it 2-2. That’s where the score stayed for the rest of the first and most of the second until Minnesota took a one-goal lead with 83 seconds left in the period. The Gophers extended their lead to two goals in just 40 seconds into the third inning, but the Lions were poised for a comeback that began just 39 seconds later when Stanley Lucas sounded the horn with help from Linn and Radley. It remained 4–3 in Minnesota’s favor for the next 10 minutes, but the tide turned after a high Gophers stick penalty gave Lindenwood a power play. It took until the last seconds of the man advantage, but Nolan Bald redeemed it with a goal, on the instructions of Declan Carter and Pursue McClellan at 13:02. With the score tied at 4-4, momentum had turned to the Lions bench. RJ Hart added to the wave at 13:57 when he stole the puck and split the pipes unassisted. Lindenwood maintained a 5–4 lead for the next five minutes, forcing Minnesota to pull its goaltender. It took McClellan just 16 seconds to control and lead the puck for the Lions Michael Mullen who buried the empty netter at 18:53 for a two-goal lead. The Gophers did manage to add a power play goal with 22 seconds left in regulation, but ran out of time to get closer. Lindenwood outshot Minnesota 59-18 and Ethan Paulin Hatch stopped 13 of the 18 shots he faced to take victory in goal. The Lions went 1/5 on the power play while allowing two goals on five man advantage for the Gophers. With the win, Lindenwood improved to 23-5-0 this season. The Lions will host Miami University (Ohio) in a two-game series February 3-4. The opening game is scheduled for Friday night at 7:50 PM and Saturday afternoon at 1:40 PM at the Centene Community Ice Center.

