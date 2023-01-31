Buffs Named to Top-25 in Preseason Poll





BOULDER The University of Colorado women’s lacrosse team was ranked No. 25 in the IWLCA Division I poll for the season. The Buffs received 40 total points and are one of two teams selected from the Pac-12 Conference. “We look forward to the 2023 season,” head coach said Ann Elliot Whidden said. “We’ve had some great moments in the last two years, but we lacked the consistency we needed to achieve our goals. This team has been very motivated to do the job over the past few months. We’re excited about our schedule and the challenges we’ll be taking on, starting last weekend with our scrimmage against Northwestern.” Colorado Lacrosse saw its first action this season when it took on the Northwestern Wildcats in a preseason scrimmage Saturday afternoon at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Both teams played a full game together with an additional fifth quarter to allow more players playing time. Northwestern had an impressive season last year, going 16-5 overall and 5-1 in conference play. The Wildcats were defeated by Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, but made it to the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. They lost in the semifinals by one point to North Carolina, who went on to win the NCAA Tournament Championship against Boston College. The Buffaloes are coming off an 11-6 season where they went 5-5 in conference play. At the end of the regular season, Colorado entered the Pac-12 Tournament as the four-seed. CU was knocked out by the Oregon Ducks 14-10 in the first round in Tempe, Arizona to close out the season. In the off-season, Colorado re-charged the team with a transfer of Marist and nine talented freshmen. “We learned a lot the hard way last year in March and April,” said Elliott Whidden. “We are not focused on anything, but we keep getting better every day. Our goal is to play again in May and to do that we know we have to show up every day and stay focused on what we have under control.” “ The Buffs’ regular season kicks off Friday, February 10 when they travel to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. The last time the Buffs faced Vanderbilt was last season in Boulder when they won 18-11.

