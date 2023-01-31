Sports
Optimism surrounds crickets Los Angeles 2028 Olympic bid as mighty Jay Shah joins commission
Hearts fluttered when a post recently appeared on social media that cricket’s bid to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics had been rejected.
That has proven to be a false alarm, at least for now, and no final decision is expected until the International Olympic Committee session in Mumbai later this year. Cricket faces fierce competition, including from the popular American sports of baseball/softball.
“We are still on track and there is confidence that cricket will be included for the LA Olympics,” a source close to the situation told me, adding that Olympic decision-makers could be swayed by cricket’s status as perhaps the second largest sport in the world. .
The inclusion of all-powerful Indian cricket boss Jay Shah in the Olympic working group is perhaps instructive and his influential presence adds strength to the bid at a crucial moment as the clock ticks.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
“His inclusion confirms India’s support for the bid,” the source said.
Cricket’s only appearance in the Olympics was at the 1900 Games in Paris, where only two teams competed, and its re-entry has been hampered over the years, mainly due to the reluctance of India’s powerful governing body for various reasons.
But they have changed their mind, as evidenced by Shah’s inclusion in the Working Group, which is led by ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and also includes Independent Director Indra Nooyi, former Cricket President Paraag Marathe and Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.
The Working Group has been modified several times since its original formation in late 2020, with Shah Mahinda replacing Vallipuram, who recently lost his position on the Board of Directors as an Associate Member Director, but continues to hold an influential role at the Asian Cricket Council.
It further cements Shah’s status as the most powerful administrator in cricket and he also serves as the boss of the Asian Cricket Council, which is in the process of revamping. According to sources, he was also the behind-the-scenes power broker of the recent ICC presidential election, which led to Shah taking over the all-important finance and commercial affairs committee.
But according to sources, much of the leadership of the Olympic bid has been through ICC management, which, as reportedhas featured six-team T20 events for both men’s and women’s competitions at the 2028 Olympics.
Under the proposal, the top six in the ICC’s T20 men’s and women’s rankings would receive Olympic qualification by a certain date. The small pool of teams is due to the IOC’s efforts to reduce costs and stay within entry quotas.
There had been a push from some Associates for the surging 90-minute T10 format to be part of an Olympic bid, but sources say this was not seriously considered as the truncated format was not officially recognized by the ICC.
According to sources, there are still people within the ICC board who prefer eight teams per gender to be part of the Olympic bid, as originally envisioned.
But in the end, everyone seems to agree that Olympic inclusion can foster true global growth in cricket.
The Olympics provide a global profile and a platform to create new fans, Marathe, a senior administrator with the San Francisco 49ers, previously told me. It’s an opportunity to take cricket to a whole other level.
An update on cricket’s Olympic bid is expected at the ICC board meeting in March.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2023/01/30/optimism-surrounds-crickets-los-angeles-2028-olympic-bid-as-powerful-jay-shah-joins-committee/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Optimism surrounds crickets Los Angeles 2028 Olympic bid as mighty Jay Shah joins commission
- Black people may be more likely to experience food insecurity, linked to cardiovascular risk
- Turkish opposition unveils plans to defeat Erdogan | Taiwan News
- Buffs Named to Top-25 in Preseason Poll
- Inside the conclave: How it works
- The Last of Us lets gay love flourish in the apocalypse
- Mens ACHA D2 hockey sweeps Minnesota with wild comeback
- Men’s Tennis Closes ITA Kickoff – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- David Stone says MSU “feels like home”
- Prime Minister Modi to visit polling place in K’taka on February 6
- Putin threatened to launch a missile at me
- Michael Clarke claims Australian cricket stars want to drop the Allan Border Medal night of nights