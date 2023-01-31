Optimism surrounds crickets Los Angeles 2028 Olympic bid as mighty Jay Shah joins commission

Cricket has only appeared at the Olympics once (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/GettyImages) AFP/Getty Images

Hearts fluttered when a post recently appeared on social media that cricket’s bid to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics had been rejected.

That has proven to be a false alarm, at least for now, and no final decision is expected until the International Olympic Committee session in Mumbai later this year. Cricket faces fierce competition, including from the popular American sports of baseball/softball.

“We are still on track and there is confidence that cricket will be included for the LA Olympics,” a source close to the situation told me, adding that Olympic decision-makers could be swayed by cricket’s status as perhaps the second largest sport in the world. .

The inclusion of all-powerful Indian cricket boss Jay Shah in the Olympic working group is perhaps instructive and his influential presence adds strength to the bid at a crucial moment as the clock ticks.

“His inclusion confirms India’s support for the bid,” the source said.

Cricket’s only appearance in the Olympics was at the 1900 Games in Paris, where only two teams competed, and its re-entry has been hampered over the years, mainly due to the reluctance of India’s powerful governing body for various reasons.

But they have changed their mind, as evidenced by Shah’s inclusion in the Working Group, which is led by ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and also includes Independent Director Indra Nooyi, former Cricket President Paraag Marathe and Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

The Working Group has been modified several times since its original formation in late 2020, with Shah Mahinda replacing Vallipuram, who recently lost his position on the Board of Directors as an Associate Member Director, but continues to hold an influential role at the Asian Cricket Council.

It further cements Shah’s status as the most powerful administrator in cricket and he also serves as the boss of the Asian Cricket Council, which is in the process of revamping. According to sources, he was also the behind-the-scenes power broker of the recent ICC presidential election, which led to Shah taking over the all-important finance and commercial affairs committee.

But according to sources, much of the leadership of the Olympic bid has been through ICC management, which, as reportedhas featured six-team T20 events for both men’s and women’s competitions at the 2028 Olympics.

Under the proposal, the top six in the ICC’s T20 men’s and women’s rankings would receive Olympic qualification by a certain date. The small pool of teams is due to the IOC’s efforts to reduce costs and stay within entry quotas.

There had been a push from some Associates for the surging 90-minute T10 format to be part of an Olympic bid, but sources say this was not seriously considered as the truncated format was not officially recognized by the ICC.

According to sources, there are still people within the ICC board who prefer eight teams per gender to be part of the Olympic bid, as originally envisioned.

But in the end, everyone seems to agree that Olympic inclusion can foster true global growth in cricket.

The Olympics provide a global profile and a platform to create new fans, Marathe, a senior administrator with the San Francisco 49ers, previously told me. It’s an opportunity to take cricket to a whole other level.

An update on cricket’s Olympic bid is expected at the ICC board meeting in March.