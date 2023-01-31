2023 FSU Football Schedule Officially Released: Opponents, Dates

In his third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State Football posted its best season since 2016, finishing No. 11 in the nation after a 10-win season and state title, with a bowl victory over the Oklahoma earlier serving as icing on the cake.

That success, combined with the return of big names like quarterback Jordan Travis (who is already receiving Heisman hype for next season), running back Trey Benson, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett has high hopes for 2023.

There is tremendous excitement internally and externally for this season, head coach Mike Norvell said. The ACC’s new scheduling model and division elimination makes for exciting matchups and brings new teams onto our schedule, which is great for our student-athletes and fans to experience.

As a reminder, the ACC has eliminated divisions and instead switched to a 3-5-5 format, where teams have three regular opponents annually and face each of the other 10 schools twice over a four-year cycle. As part of the new settlement, the state of Florida will compete against the Clemson Tigers, Miami (FL) Hurricanesand Syracuse Orange annual.

The Seminoles start the year again against LSUthis time in Orlando, with big home games in the form of matchups vs. Virginia Tech and Miami. For the first time since 2014, FSU will play against Clemson in September as the status quo remains in the Sunshine Showdown vs. Florida, which will serve as the season finale.

Our team had a great week in Orlando for the bowl game and we look forward to returning there for what will probably be the most anticipated game of the Labor Day weekend. Playing eight games in our home state is another great element for our team, and we can’t wait to get back in front of the country’s top fans as we continue our climb back to the top of college football.

FSU has announced that it spring game will take place on April 15 at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The full program and dates are below:

Florida State Football Schedule for 2023

Sunday September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Saturday, September 9: Confederate Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Saturday, September 30: UNTIL

Saturday October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh panthers

Saturday November 11: Miami hurricanes

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday November 25: at Florida Gators

From FSU Sports Info: