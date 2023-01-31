Sports
2023 FSU Football Schedule Officially Released: Opponents, Dates
In his third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State Football posted its best season since 2016, finishing No. 11 in the nation after a 10-win season and state title, with a bowl victory over the Oklahoma earlier serving as icing on the cake.
That success, combined with the return of big names like quarterback Jordan Travis (who is already receiving Heisman hype for next season), running back Trey Benson, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett has high hopes for 2023.
There is tremendous excitement internally and externally for this season, head coach Mike Norvell said. The ACC’s new scheduling model and division elimination makes for exciting matchups and brings new teams onto our schedule, which is great for our student-athletes and fans to experience.
As a reminder, the ACC has eliminated divisions and instead switched to a 3-5-5 format, where teams have three regular opponents annually and face each of the other 10 schools twice over a four-year cycle. As part of the new settlement, the state of Florida will compete against the Clemson Tigers, Miami (FL) Hurricanesand Syracuse Orange annual.
The Seminoles start the year again against LSUthis time in Orlando, with big home games in the form of matchups vs. Virginia Tech and Miami. For the first time since 2014, FSU will play against Clemson in September as the status quo remains in the Sunshine Showdown vs. Florida, which will serve as the season finale.
Our team had a great week in Orlando for the bowl game and we look forward to returning there for what will probably be the most anticipated game of the Labor Day weekend. Playing eight games in our home state is another great element for our team, and we can’t wait to get back in front of the country’s top fans as we continue our climb back to the top of college football.
FSU has announced that it spring game will take place on April 15 at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.
The full program and dates are below:
Florida State Football Schedule for 2023
Sunday September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)
Saturday, September 9: Confederate Miss Golden Eagles
Saturday September 16: at Boston College Eagles
Saturday September 23: at Clemson Tigers
Saturday, September 30: UNTIL
Saturday October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies
Saturday October 14: Syracuse Orange
Saturday October 21: Duke Blue Devils
Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh panthers
Saturday November 11: Miami hurricanes
Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions
Saturday November 25: at Florida Gators
From FSU Sports Info:
Florida State kicks off against LSU on September 3 in a rematch of last year’s Labor Day Sunday Primetime game. This year, the venue is Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, for the Camping World Kickoff. FSU defeated the Tigers 24-23 in last year’s Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Both teams won 10 games last season, including bowl games at Camping World Stadium. Florida State leads the all-time series with LSU 8-2. FSU is 10-0-2 all-time in Orlando, including 2-0 in season openers.
The Seminoles’ home opener is September 9 against Southern Miss. Florida State leads the all-time series 14-8-1, including a 42-13 victory in the 2017 Independence Bowl in the most recent meeting. FSU opens ACC play with back-to-back road games, traveling to Boston College on Sept. 16 and Clemson on Sept. 23. Florida State is 15-5 all-time against Boston College and has a 20-15 all-time lead against the Tigers.
After an opening date of September 30, the Seminoles have a three-game homestand through most of October, the longest for FSU since opening the 2012 season with four home games in a row. Florida State will host Virginia Tech during Family Weekend on October 7, Syracuse on October 14, and Duke for Homecoming on October 21. The Seminoles and Hokies meet for the first time since 2018 and only the fifth regular season since Virginia Tech joined the ACC in 2004. Florida State defeated Syracuse 38-3 on the road last year, improving to 13-2 all-time times against the Orange, and pulled off a 56-35 victory over Duke in Tallahassee in 2020 to take the Seminoles to 21-0. in the series, most wins without a loss in any series among current conference opponents.
Florida State travels to Wake Forest for a matchup on October 28 and to Pitt on November 4 before returning home for the ACC Final against local rival Miami on November 11. Last year, the Seminoles earned the biggest road win in series history with a 45-3 victory over the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Florida State plays in Pitt for the first time since the 2013 national championship team opened its season with a 41-13 victory on Labor Day night.
The Seminoles complete their home leg of the program against North Alabama on November 18 in the first game between those two programs before heading to Gainesville for the regular season finale. Florida State defeated Florida 45–38 in Tallahassee last season, marking the first time FSU scored at least 45 points against both Miami and Florida in the same season and clinched Florida State’s 15th state championship.
FSU’s Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase gives a first look at the 2023 team and will be held Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium. More information, including ticket prices and other events during the Spring Showcase weekend, will be announced soon.
Florida State won the final six games of the 2022 season and enters 2023 with the nation’s fifth-longest active winning streak. FSU was ranked No. 11 in the latest AP poll after a 10-3 campaign, its best AP final ranking since 2016 and its 25th 10-win season in program history. The Seminoles return with 16 starters from last year’s squad, including Heisman Trophy candidate Jordan Travis, who led the ACC in passing efficiency, yards per completion and yards per pass attempt, and was the highest rated quarterback in the nation by Pro Football Focus. The State of Florida also returns Trey Benson, the ACC’s yards-per-rush leader, Johnny Wilson, who led the conference in yards per reception, and Jared Verse who had the ACC’s best sacks per game in 2022.
The 2023 season is the first of a new ACC scheduling model that eliminates divisions and matches the two teams with the best conference winning percentage in the ACC Championship Game on December 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The new 3-5-5 scheduling model includes three primary opponents, namely Miami, Clemson and Syracuse for Florida State, and the ability to play the other 10 league opponents home and away over a four-year cycle.
|
