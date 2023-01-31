No. 8 women’s tennis wins pair of ITA Kickoff Weekend matches – The Cavalier Daily

No. 8 Virginia women’s tennis swept its opponents in a weekend-long tournament in Charlottesville during the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend. To reach the finals, the Cavaliers (4-0) first knocked out Washington State on Friday and defeated South Carolina on Saturday to claim the championship. Junior Hibah Shaikh had a particularly strong weekend, winning both of her singles matches in straight sets to help the team to victory.

Match 1 – January 27 vs. the state of Washington

Virginia opened the four-team tournament with a 4–1 victory over Washington State, with the Cavaliers surrendering just one singles point to the Cougars (2–1) en route to a dominant victory.

Sophomore Elaine Chervinsky and junior Sara Ziodato finished first, beating sophomores Elyse Tse and Hania Abouelsaad 6-3. Virginia then took the double with another 6-3 victory over senior Natasha Subhash and freshman Annabelle Xu over junior Fifa Kumhom and freshman Yura Nakagawa.

The third and final doubles match also ended in Virginia victory. Graduate student Julia Adams and sophomore Melodie Collard pulled off a 6-4 victory over sophomore Maxine Murphy and freshman Eva Alvarez Sande.

As the game moved into singles, the Cavaliers became even more dominant. Collard finished first, beating sophomore Stefaniia Mikhailova 6-1, 6-1. Close behind her was Subhash, with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Sande.

At that point, Virginia needed only one more singles win to clinch the match victory. However, there were problems on track one. Adams is currently ranked No. 34 in the nation for collegiate women’s tennis players, but had trouble with Murphy. After winning the first set 6-2, Murphy turned the script and took the second set 6-2. The momentum continued in her favor and Adams dropped the third set 3-6.

With the Cavaliers still chasing that elusive fourth point, Shaikh delivered. She battled Kumhom for a 6-4, 6-3 win, good to secure the game in Virginia’s favor.

Match 2 – January 28 vs. South Carolina

With a trip to the ITA National Indoor Team Championship on the line, Virginia finished South Carolina with a score of 4-1. The Cavaliers won both doubles, relying on two dominant second sets from Ziodato and Shaikh to clinch the win.

Tensions ran high from the very start of the game as both Adams and Collard on court one and Subhash and Xu on court two fought back to force tiebreakers after trailing 5-3. Both courts moved ahead in these tiebreaks to secure the very hotly contested double point for the Cavaliers.

Chervinsky and Ziodato had just tied the score at 6-6 when play was interrupted as the two other pairs of Cavaliers won their games.

On her way to singles, Virginia had to win three of six matches. Chervinsky took the first win in dominant fashion, beating senior Elise Mills 6-1, 6-3.

Next to finish was lane one, whereupon Adams suffered another heartbreaking defeat similar to her loss to Murphy. This time South Carolina senior Ayana Akli defeated Adams 6-1, 6-3.

Fortunately, things started to look good for Virginia on track four. After battling to take the first set 6-4, Ziodato pulled off a phenomenal 6-0 win in the second set over senior Ana Cruz to put the Cavaliers within one point of the game victory.

Fittingly enough, court six went to a first-set tiebreaker. Shaikh battled freshman Alice Otis to take the tiebreaker 9-7, but then delivered the final blow in a 6-2 second set. With that win, the Cavaliers punched their ticket to Seattle, Wash. For the ITA National Indoor Team Championship.

I’m really proud of the way our team approached today’s game, coach Sara Oleary said. They played with focus, energy, determination and a lot of resilience. Missing match points in all three doubles matches and still finding a way to win says a lot about their resilience, determination and willingness to fight through those awkward moments.

Next month, the Cavaliers travel to Seattle, Washington for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. This was the second consecutive year they qualified for the event. But first, Virginia has to face William & Mary at home next Sunday at 1:00 PM