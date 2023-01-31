Bobby Hull: Hockey Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion has passed away at the age of 84









Bobby Hull, hockey Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion, passed away Monday at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks announced. The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972, the Blackhawks wrote in a statement. Hull are part of an elite group of players who have had a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and provided countless memories for our fans to adore. Generations of Chicagoans were stunned by Bobby’s marksmanship, skating prowess and overall team leadership, leading to 604 career goals, a franchise record that stands to this day. We offer our condolences to the Hull family. No cause of death was given. Hull won the Art Ross Trophy three times as the leading NHL scorer, the Hart Trophy twice as the league’s most valuable player, and the Lady Byng Trophy in 1965 for displaying the best type of sportsmanship and delightful conduct combined with a high standard of playing skill. In 1,063 NHL games, the 12-time All-Star finished with 610 goals and 560 assists. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman offered his condolences. When Bobby Hull was ready to take a slapshot, fans across the NHL stood in anticipation and opposing goaltenders braced themselves. There was no more prolific goal scorer in hockey during its prime. A gregarious personality and explosive as a player, Hull was a true superstar and the face of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1960s and early 1970s. Bettman said in a statement. The National Hockey League mourns the passing of one of its most iconic and distinctive players. We extend our deepest condolences to his son, fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Brett; the whole Hull family; and the countless fans in the hockey world who were lucky enough to see him play or have marveled at his exploits ever since. Hull left the NHL to play for the fledgling World Hockey Associations (WHA) Winnipeg Jets in 1972. In over six WHA seasons, Hull was named the league’s Most Valuable Player twice. He led the Jets to the national championships in 1976 and 1978, finishing second in league history in goals and third in points. In 1983, the Golden Jet was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017. Hull’s son Brett is also a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/30/sport/bobby-hull-hockey-death-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

