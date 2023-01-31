Cross Country Teams Honored for Classroom Work





OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton’s men’s Cross Country team has been honored for tying for the second-best GPA in the country, while the women earned 11th-best grade in class. Both squads received recognition for the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team last week. The Bluejay men owned a cumulative 3.77 GPA, behind only Vanderbilt’s 3.772 GPA leading the nation. Last fall, the Bluejay men led the country with a 3.76 GPA. The Creighton women’s cumulative GPA of 3.81 ranked 11th in the nation. It was only a year ago that CU was ranked seventh nationally with a 3.83 GPA. Georgia’s 3.99 GPA led the country’s women’s cross country programs in the fall of 2022. Creighton was the only school in the nation where both genders possessed a GPA of 3.75 or better, joining Harvard as the only school to have both men’s and women’s teams ranked in the top 11. CU’s combined GPA for both programs (7. 58) also led the country. Creighton had five men in the fall who had a perfect 4.0 GPA, while four women did. Thirty of the 34 student-athletes in the cross country program earned a GPA of 3.50 or better in the fall, and 32 of the 34 have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50. The academic recognition is nothing new for the Bluejay cross country program. Creighton’s men finished third (2018), 16th (2019), fifth (2020) and first (2021) in the previous four seasons and is the only top-20 program on the men’s side in the past five years. The Bluejay women were fourth (2018), seventh (2019), ninth (2020) and seventh (2021) before this year’s 11th-place finish, making CU the only team in the country to finish all five of the top-11. those seasons. Last year, the participants of the CU track and field team ranked first among men and second among women. A total of 249 women’s teams and 216 men’s programs received All-Academic honors in NCAA Division I for the 2022 season. To be eligible for All-Academic honors, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a scale of 4.0, including the most recent rating period. “Our goal is to continue to raise the standard in the league while maintaining the academic excellence of our program,” head coach said. Chris Ganon . “I am proud of what our student-athletes have accomplished in recent years. Creighton is exceptional in creating an environment for the growth and development of the whole person. To have established ourselves as one of the elite academic programs in the country is special, it was exciting to rewrite the school records in competition at the same time. We often talk about raising the floor, because there is no limit to where our ceiling can be.” Coached by Gannon, Creighton’s men placed sixth and the women eighth at the BIG EAST Championships in October. GENTLEMEN Vanderbilt University 3,772 Altea Thomas GENTLEMEN University of Idaho 3.77 Tim Cawley GENTLEMEN Creighton University 3.77 Chris Ganon GENTLEMEN Southeast Missouri State University 3,722 Ryan Lane GENTLEMEN brown university 3,721 Ken Hunt GENTLEMEN Harvard University 3.72 Jason Saratsky GENTLEMEN University of Cincinnati 3.72 Susan Seaton GENTLEMEN duke university 3,686 Angela Rekart GENTLEMEN The University of Tulsa 3.67 Steve Gully GENTLEMEN La Salle University 3.67 Tom Peterson GENTLEMEN Canisius college 3.67 Tyler Sheving GENTLEMEN Idaho State University 3.65 Nate Houle GENTLEMEN Utah State University 3.61 Artie Gulden GENTLEMEN Purdue University Fort Wayne 3.61 Combing Aaron GENTLEMEN University of Kansas 3.61 Stanley Redwine GENTLEMEN Pepperdine University 3.6 Lauren Floris GENTLEMEN University of Oakland 3.6 Paul Rice LADIES Georgia State University 3.99 Kyle J Stevenson LADIES University of Southern Utah 3,918 Eric Hollow LADIES University of South Alabama 3,902 Parker Cowles LADIES Ball State University 3,878 Adrian Wheatley LADIES University of North Dakota 3,861 Tom Scot LADIES Kansas State University 3,831 Randy Cole LADIES Belmont University 3,823 Jeff Langdon LADIES Utah State University 3.82 Artie Gulden LADIES Harvard University 3.82 Jason Saratsky LADIES The University of Southern Mississippi 3,815 Nick Gibson LADIES Southern Methodist University 3.81 “A Havahla Haynes LADIES Creighton University 3.81 Chris Ganon LADIES Central University of Michigan 3.81 Jennifer Swifton LADIES Abilene Christian University 3.81 Jarvis present

