Failures won’t stop us from playing attacking cricket: Harmanpreet Kaur | Cricket

When India captain Harmanpreet Kaur made her debut in 2009, there was limited live coverage of women's cricket. The matches were too few and far in between. The sponsors thought twice before participating. Empty grandstands used to be the norm. In 2023, India's U19 team has won the inaugural World Cup – India's first world title in women's cricket, the senior team will receive match money equal to men, and the Women's Premier League (WPL) will begin in March. In an interview, Harmanpreet shares her thoughts on the development of women's cricket, her expectations for the WPL and the change in mindset among Indian players ahead of next month's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

You played positive cricket against Australia and in the tri-series. Is there a conscious effort to play cricket from ball one, bearing in mind next year’s World Cup?

We’ve been trying to play like this (attacking cricket) for a while now. I am very happy that we are finally seeing the results. We regularly discuss in team meetings that we should play aggressive cricket. No matter how the field behaves, we must remain positive in our approach. We must defend our capabilities. We want to set certain goals while hitting instead of just going with the flow. We have been wrong-footed with that strategy before. We want to rectify that. We have to consider our success rate.

But this approach can sometimes backfire, is the team management prepared for this?

Yes definitely. We are ready for failure. That’s not going to stop us. When you try new things on the field, sometimes you don’t get instant success. But day by day we want to improve. There may be the odd day when things don’t go according to our plans. We want to learn from that. Today we have a long hitting line-up, so that also gives us an extra cushion and motivates us to take those extra chances.

What important role has the support staff led by Hrishikesh Kanitkar played in this?

We previously worked with him (Kanitkar) on the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and on the Sri Lanka tour. The kind of trust he gives us is something very important. Talking about skills and technique is not the most important thing (at this level), but giving confidence and supporting the players is key. He understands that completely. We always wanted someone who is calm, he brings that to the locker room. It is very easy to panic or lose focus (in difficult situations). He speaks very little, but when he talks, we listen to him. Everyone on the team pays attention as he talks while spreading so much positivity. The way he speaks and the words he uses will stay with us.

Our bowling coach (Troy Cooley) is also very positive. In general, they are the ones who run our training and backroom planning. They keep the atmosphere light yet serious. Everyone enjoys this thing. Sometimes doing the same thing over and over can get boring, but they keep it interesting. We are lucky to have such a supportive staff.

Young players Devika, Anjali, Amanjot seized the opportunity with both hands…

It is very important to give them confidence and let them express themselves. It is immensely satisfying to see that those who get the opportunity take advantage of it. If you have the right attitude, you will get results more often than not. All credit to them. The way they show hunger to do the country good makes my job as captain easy. I can only give them a plan. I can only guide them (the rest is up to them). The confidence and positive attitude they have given to the team is heartwarming to see and that is what gets them the results.

What role does this tri-series in South Africa play in the preparation for the World Cup in the same place?

Getting used to the conditions prior to a tournament such as the World Cup always plays a major role. All credit goes to BCCI for planning our trips in such a way. We are playing against two teams (South Africa and West Indies) that are doing well on the world stage. This tri-series will give us momentum and give us an idea of ​​the right team combination for the World Cup.

Let’s talk about the women’s IPL… How big will it be for not only India’s cricketers, but women’s cricket in general?

We’ve seen men’s cricket improve after the IPL. The emergence of talent that we have seen in men’s cricket can also be seen in women’s cricket (After the WIPL). It becomes very famous worldwide not only in India. We will see a lot of young talent through the tournament.

What will be the biggest difference the WPL can make?

The gap between domestic and international cricket can be narrowed. It is very difficult for a young player to come straight into the team (from national cricket) and face those hurdles in international cricket. Sometimes it’s hard for them to perform on the big stage, but after the WPL those things will hopefully change. Players will start to feel ready for international cricket.

We have seen the impact of WBBL and The Hundred on Australia and England women’s teams. Can the WPL do the same with India?

If you immediately try out new things at an international level, the success rate decreases. But if we get good quality matches in the WPL, meet international cricketers and share the dressing room, it will be different. We will not feel the added pressure of meeting those cricketers in crucial situations in international cricket. So far we are playing fewer quality matches which makes it difficult to bridge the gap with the top teams, but now we are going to gain more experience. By playing more matches, we can reduce the mistakes made in pressure situations. When you win matches for your team in the IPL, you can be sure that you can repeat the same at the international level.

Will the financial aspect be an added benefit?

Players always need that certainty. We have seen the lives of domestic male cricketers change after the IPL. You have something to count on. You get sponsors and brands like Puma come forward to support you. We see that only the men’s cricketers get the support of bigger brands, but now it could be different. When you have that extra financial support, you strive to do more, you are not afraid to choose sport as a career.

Puma is known as a brand that supports athletes around the world. What will be your role as a new brand ambassador?

It’s a big thing for me. I never thought, one day I will be associated with Puma. It is always motivating when you get support from such a big brand. The cooperation between me and Puma will become stronger day by day. I am sure this will motivate many young girls.

Your take on the changing landscape of women’s cricket…

When I look back on it, it gives me great satisfaction. When I started, there was really nothing to look forward to. But the amount of support we get from fans, from the BCCI and big brands is something that has changed our lives. I can only be thankful for the people who have supported me throughout my career and stood by my side through thick and thin.