2023 ACC Football Schedule Announced





The ACC 2023 football schedule is official announced. Conference play begins Friday, September 1 with Louisville at Georgia Tech. The 2023 season will be the first season for the ACC with their 3-5-5 scheduling format. The league also eliminated the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. Featured 2023 non-conference matchups for each ACC school are Boston College in Army, Notre Dame in Clemson, Northwestern in Duke, Florida State vs. LSU (in Orlando, FL), Georgia Tech in Ole Miss, Kentucky in Louisville, Texas A&M in Miami, Notre Dame in NC State, North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte, NC), Cincinnati in Pitt, Syracuse in Purdue, Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville, TN), Purdue at Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest at Notre-Dame. The 2023 ACC Championship Game will be played on Saturday, December 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC 2023 ACC Football Schedules 2023 ACC football schedule Thursday, August 31

Elon at Wake Forest Friday September 1

Louisville vs Georgia Tech (MB Stadium)

Miami (Ohio) in Miami (FL) Saturday September 2

Colgate in Syracuse

NC is with UConn

North Carolina vs South Carolina (Charlotte)

NIU at Boston College

Old dominion at Virginia Tech

Virginia vs Tennessee (Nashville)

Wofford in Pitt Sunday September 3

LSU vs Florida State (Orlando) Monday Sept 4

Clemson at Duke Thursday September 7

Murray State in Louisville Saturday September 9

Appalachian state in North Carolina

Charleston Sou. at Clemson

Cincinnati at Pitt

Holy Cross at Boston College

Virginia James Madison

Lafayette at Duke

Purdue at Virginia Tech

SC State at Georgia Tech

Southern Miss in the state of Florida

Texas A&M in Miami (FL)

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

Western Michigan in Syracuse

Notre Dame at NC State Thursday September 14

Bethune Cookman in Miami (FL) Saturday September 16

Florida Atlantic Ocean at Clemson

Georgia Tech at Ole Miss

Indiana vs. Louisville (Indianapolis)

Minnesota in North Carolina

Northwest at Duke

Pitt in West Virginia

Syracuse at Purdue

Virginia in Maryland

Virginia Tech at Rutgers

VMI at NC State

Wake Forest at Old Dominion

Florida State at Boston College Friday Sept 22

NC is in Virginia Saturday September 23

Army in Syracuse

Duke at UConn

Miami (FL) at Temple

Virginia Tech at Marshall

Boston College in Louisville

The state of Florida in Clemson

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

North Carolina near Pitt Friday September 29

Louisville at NC State Saturday September 30

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech

Notre Dame at Duke

Clemson in Syracuse

Pitt at Virginia Tech

Virginia at Boston College Saturday October 7

Boston College in the Army

Marshall at NC State

William & Mary in Virginia

Notre Dame in Louisville

Georgia Tech in Miami (FL)

Syracuse in North Carolina

Virginia Tech in the state of Florida

Wake Forest near Clemson Saturday October 14

Louisville in Pitt

Miami (FL) in North Carolina

NC is with Duke

Syracuse in the state of Florida

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech Saturday October 21

Boston College at Georgia Tech

Clemson in Miami (FL)

Duke in the state of Florida

Pitt at Wake Forest

Virginia in North Carolina Thursday October 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech Saturday October 28

UConn at Boston College

Pitt at Notre DameBuy tickets

Clemson at NC State

Duke in Louisville

State of Florida at Wake Forest

North Carolina at Georgia Tech

Virginia in Miami (FL) Thursday, November 2

Wake Forest at Duke Friday November 3

Boston College at Syracuse Saturday November 4

Campbell in North Carolina

Notre Dame in Clemson

The state of Florida in Pitt

Georgia Tech in Virginia

Miami (FL) at NC State

Virginia Tech in Louisville Thursday, November 9

Virginia in Louisville Saturday November 11

Virginia Tech at Boston College

Georgia Tech at Clemson

Duke in North Carolina

Miami in the state of Florida

NC is at Wake Forest

Pitt in Syracuse (The Bronx, NY) Thursday November 16

Boston College in Pitt Saturday November 18

North Carolina near Clemson

Duke in Virginia

North Alabama in the state of Florida

Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Louisville in Miami

NC State at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest at Notre Dame Friday November 24

Miami at Boston College Saturday November 25

Clemson in South Carolina

Pitt at Duke

Florida state in Florida

Georgia at Georgia Tech

Kentucky in Louisville

North Carolina at NC State

Wake Forest in Syracuse

Virginia Tech in Virginia

