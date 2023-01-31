Gators Tennis Star Ben Shelton Breaks the ATP Top 50 – ESPN 98.1 FM





After what has been a fairytale for the 20-year-old, Ben Shelton is officially included in the top 50 tennis players in the world. Top 50 Shelton is currently ranked 44th in the world after his five-round journey in the Australian Open. The updated ATP ranking now lists ten American men in the top 50. Taylor Fritz, 25, leads the pack at number eight. Australian Open Shelton traveled outside the US for the first time and competed in his second major tournament at the Australian Open. After winning the national singles championship at UF last May, Shelton quickly turned pro. Although his disappointing performance at the US Open put him outside the Top-500 on the ATP rankings, he took steps to move up more than 450 places in less than a year. #89 to #44! 🚀 🇺🇸 @BenShelton more than halves his ranking and breaks into the Top 50 today after reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open. 💥 The 20-year-old was the youngest American man to reach a major quarterfinal since Roddick at the 2002 US Open. — TENNIS (@Tennis) January 30, 2023 Matches Shelton won the first round match of the Australian Open in a five-set bout against Zhang Zhizhen. Shelton swept both the second and third rounds against Nicolas Jarry and Alexei Popryin respectively. In the fourth round, Shelton took on JJ Wolf. The back-and-forth match consisted of three tiebreaking sets, two of which favored Wolf. Shelton took the fifth set 6–2 to become the first American under 21 to reach a major quarterfinal in 20 years. The quarterfinals pinned Shelton against Tommy Paul. Shelton lost the first two sets and, despite winning the third, lost the round 6–4 in the fourth set. Notably, Shelton dominated in aces 24-7 against, with a great serve performance in the round. Background Shelton’s childhood was nothing short of substantial to his career. Born the son of two-title winning ATP Tour professional, Bryan Shelton, Ben grew up with a racket in his hand. The southpaw has risen through the ranks very quickly, showing potential against players with over 6 years of professional experience on him. Quarterfinal bound! UNREAL.@BenShelton is just built different ‼️#GoGators 🐊🎾 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/8LztzEAbtj — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 23, 2023

