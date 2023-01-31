Bobby Hull, hockey Hall of Famer nicknamed “The Golden Jet,” dies at age 84

CHICAGO When Bobby Hull got the puck, he was hard to stop. He had blazing speed, a hard punch shot, and a lot of confidence.

Long before today’s biggest stars took to the ice, The Golden Jet put on quite a show.

Hull, a Hall of Fame winger and two-time NHL MVP who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup, has passed away. He turned 84.

Bobby Hull in the locker room next to the Stanley Cup after Chicago defeated the Detroit Red Wings in Detroit on April 16, 1961. AP

TheBlackhawksand theNHL Alumni Associationannounced the death of the two-time NHL MVP on Monday. Further details were not provided by either organization.

The Blackhawks said Hull brought countless memories to our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were stunned by Bobby’s marksmanship, skating prowess and overall team leadership, leading to 604 career goals, a franchise record that stands to this day. We extend our deepest condolences to the Hull family.

Hull was one of the most prolific forwards in NHL history, scoring 610 goals during his 16-year career with Chicago, Hartford and Winnipeg. Nicknamed The Golden Jet for his speed and blonde hair, he also scored 303 goals while playing for the Jets in the World Hockey Association for seven seasons.

While playing on the ice, Hull faced legal and family issues in his personal life.

Hull was convicted of assaulting a police officer who intervened in a dispute with then-wife Deborah in 1986. He was also charged with battery, but that charge was dropped after Deborah told authorities she did not want to testify against her husband, said a prosecutor. the Chicago Tribune.

Hull’s second wife, Joanne, accused him of abuse during an interview with ESPN for a show in 2002.

A Russian newspaper reported in 1998 that Hull said that Adolf Hitler had good ideas. Hull denied making the comment, calling it false and defamatory.

Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and his No. 9 jersey was retired by the Blackhawks that same year. He was estranged from the team for a time before being named a Blackhawks ambassador in a ceremony with former teammate Stan Mikita in 2008. Hull and Mikita have adjacent statues outside the United Center.

The franchise announced in February 2022 that Hull had withdrawn from any official team role, calling it a joint decision.

Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a beloved member of the Blackhawks family, team owner Rocky Wirtz said in a statement.

When I assumed leadership of the organization after my father passed away in 2007, one of my first priorities was to meet with Bobby to convince him to come back as an ambassador for the team. His connection to our fans was special and irreplaceable.

Hull’s brother, Dennis, played most of his 14 years in the league for Chicago, and Bobby’s son, Brett, spent 19 years in the NHL. Bobby and Brett each won the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP, becoming the first father-son duo to accomplish the feat. Bobby won in 1964-65 and 1965-66, while Brett won in 1990-91.

Bobby Hull helped the Blackhawks return to the top of the NHL after years of being one of the worst teams in the league before his debut during the 1957–58 season. He had 13 goals and 34 assists in his first campaign with the team and finished second in the Calder Trophy race for rookie of the year.

From there it was a steady rise. Hull posted 13 consecutive seasons with 30 goals or more from 1959–72, becoming an All-Star Game regular and a regular contender for the league’s top awards.

Hull and Mikita took Chicago to the franchise’s third championship in 1961, defeating Montreal and Detroit in the playoffs. Hull had two goals and five assists as the Blackhawks eliminated the Red Wings in six games in the Finals.

The Pointe Anne, Ontario native remains Chicago’s career leader for goals scored in the regular season and playoffs. He is second to Mikita on the franchise points list with 1,153.

Hull left the Blackhawks after the 1971–72 season when he was selected by Winnipeg in the WHA draft. According to his biography on the Hall of Fame website, the Jets lured Hull away from the NHL with hockey’s first $1 million contract.

The NHL and WHA merged in 1979 and Hull played 27 games with Winnipeg and Hartford in his final season before retiring.

Hull had 560 assists in 1,063 NHL regular games. In addition to his two Hart trophies, he was a three-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy which was awarded to the league leader in points and took home the 1965 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship combined with fantastic play.