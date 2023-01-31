Beth Mooney steals the show with incredibly honest confession at Australian Cricket Awards

Beth Mooney bagged two of the main gongs at the Australian Cricket Awards on Monday night, but it was her acceptance speech that really stole the show.

The 29-year-old received the Belinda Clark Award as Australia’s best female cricketer and was named Women’s ODI Player Of The Year at the awards ceremony at Sydney’s Randiwck Racecourse.

Mooney accepted the latter of the two awards and had the audience flustered after candidly admitting she hadn’t expected to win.

“Thank you to my colleagues who of course voted for me,” she said after taking the stage.

‘It’s been quite a successful year with an ODI World Cup and… I’m messing around a bit because I didn’t expect to win this award!’

The comment sparked laughter in the audience, but Mooney soon calmed down and thanked those who supported her during a year that began inauspiciously when she broke her jaw 12 months ago.

“I’ve had a lot of support along the way,” she said.

Mooney averaged 100.75 over 10 ODIs last year as Australian won the ODI World Cup and claimed the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

“I want to thank our support staff and my teammates for getting me out of bed in the morning to play for the Australian women’s cricket team.”

Mooney won the Belinda Clark Award for the second time in her career after 129 votes.

Meg Lanning finished second with 110 votes, despite an extended furlough, and all-rounder Tahlia McGrath took third with 95.

Averaging 100.75 over 10 ODIs last year, Mooney was a pivotal member of Australia’s gold medal-winning Commonwealth Games campaign and their victory over the ODI World Cup campaign, where she was named in the team of the tournament.

Mooney was also named Women’s ODI Player Of The Year, posting a career-high 133 runs in her most recent ODI to help Australia complete a clean sweep of the home series against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith made history when he joined Ricky Ponting and Michael Clark as the only men to win the prestigious Allan Border Medal four times.

Elsewhere, David Warner and Marcus Stoinis were named Mens ODI Player of the Year and Mens T20I Player of the Year respectively.

The former was Australia’s leading run scorer during the voting period with 552 runs at 42.46 including four fifties and a century, while Stoinis scored 347 runs at 31.54 during the voting period with a strike rate of 168.5 and claimed eight wickets .