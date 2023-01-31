After getting “in college shape” ahead of the 2022 season, Tyleik Williams looks set to play “faster and more physical” in the future

Tyleik Williams has given Twitter conspiracy theorists plenty to eat over the past two seasons.

At a time of proliferation of transfer portal movements and speculation about NIL offers, it doesn’t take much to rile up supporters of a respective fan base with a few cryptic words on social media. Whether or not a particular message or action actually has substance, many will believe they have enough to read the supposed tea leaves.

For Ohio State’s defensive tackle, just a two-word chorus has done the trick.

Free 91.

Williams began tweeting the mantra in the middle of his real freshman season, at which point he was already flashing onto the field with a three-game stretch that saw him collect four sacks for the Buckeyes. Williams played in every game for Ohio State for the rest of the season, but never more than 19 snaps. Given his production, many felt Williams deserved a longer belt.

Perhaps Williams had a similar mindset, not that he ever said so much publicly. But his first Free 91 tweet, which Williams subsequently deleted, seemed to suggest as much, if anyone was looking for meaning to look inside the sentiment from the outside.

After the season, however, Williams took full responsibility for his lack of playing time, saying “I wasn’t in form so they couldn’t put me on the field.”

It’s not their fault,” Williams said last March. ‘That’s up to me.

Williams lost the excess weight he had gained during the COVID-19 pandemic during his second off-season in Columbus and ended up playing 253 snaps in 2022. That was 70 more than he saw as a true freshman, but only the fourth of the defense of the state of Ohio. tackles. Williams finished with four fewer sacks and tackles for losses in his second season than his first, but recorded five more tackles in total.

The Free 91 tweets only got more frequent, whether Williams posted those two words himself or as a hashtag at the end of a tweet. After the regular season, such posts received replies from Buckeye fans begging Williams to stay on the program.

free 91 Tyleik Williams (@tyleikk) October 9, 2022

blessed for the opportunities God has for me.#free91 Tyleik Williams (@tyleikk) November 30, 2022

Please don’t leave us young man, one user wrote. You will dominate next year!

A smile appeared on Williams’ face when asked about the infamous catchphrase in an interview with Eleven fighters at Peach Bowl media day in Atlanta last month. But the Virginia native brushed it aside as nothing more than his personal motto.

It’s just a saying I’ve had since last year. Nothing to worry about, said Williams. It’s just a saying. (People think) too much. About analyzing.

In fact, Williams gave a firm no when asked if this meant he was unhappy with his playing time. To Buckeye fans, that could be seen as a cause for relief or just a bluff from the Ohio State lineman.

It’s probably a reminder to everyone to spend less time online, especially on social media networks like Twitter.

As of now, it looks like Williams will be back with the Buckeyes in 2023, and he should play his biggest Ohio State defense role to date. Starting tackle Taron Vincent, who played 490 snaps in 2022, goes to the NFL. Jerron Cage, whose 187 snaps ranked fifth among defensive tackles, is also striving for his professional future.

“I lost, like, a lot of weight. It was baby fat. Now I’m in college shape, I think. Last year I was just playing. Now I’ve got my strength up. Speed, football IQ, things like that. Tylek Williams

That leaves only Ty Hamilton (300) and Mike Hall (266) as the only returning tackles to have seen more playing time than Williams in 2022. Of those three, Williams received the highest ranking of the year, per Professional football focus. Williams scored 81.3, Hall came in at 80.3 and PFF gave Hamilton a 65.7.

Williams said his dedication to getting in shape before the season made a world of difference to him, even though some on-field numbers didn’t indicate a marked improvement from year one to year two.

Yes, of course it did. I lost, like, a lot of weight, Williams said. It was baby fat. Now I’m in shape, I think. Last year I just played. Now I have gained strength. Speed, football IQ, things like that.

Statistically, Hall had the most impressive season of any DT’s. The redshirt freshman tied for the team lead with 4.5 sacks and was fourth on the roster with 7.5 tackles for loss. Not to mention, Hall was confused for much of the season and most of those numbers came in the first half of the year.

Another member of the 2021 recruiting class, Hall’s emergence largely overshadowed Williams’ own sophomore season. That won’t necessarily be an issue in the future though, as the pair can play side-by-side and the number of opportunities is expected to increase now that Vincent and Cage are gone.

While a full-time starting role is within reach for Williams, he knows his game isn’t quite refined yet. Before the Peach Bowl, Williams hadn’t had extensive conversations with Larry Johnson about what he needed to move forward. But Williams already has a good idea of ​​some of those areas for improvement.

I think I just need to play faster and more physical, Williams said. Join us, like more movies and things like that.

Williams doesn’t yet know if he’s already considered a leader in the Buckeye program, but that could change as his role as an upperclassman expands in 2023 and beyond.

When it comes down to it, I can be a leader for them, Williams said.