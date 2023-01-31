Sports
Ten American men’s tennis players are now ranked in the top 50 in the world
Fresh off a stellar performance at the Australian Open that saw three American men reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2005, the Americans are moving up the ATP rankings.
Ten are in the Top 50 in the world, with No. 8 Taylor Fritz at the top of the list.
It means U.S. men’s tennis is making great strides, ESPN analyst Patrick McEnroe said by text message. Now for the next step top 5 and winning a major.
An American still hasn’t won a major since Andy Roddick at the US Open in 2003. Much of that has to do with the fact that the three Europeans Novak Djokovic (22), Rafael Nadal (22) and Roger Federer (20) took 64 of the Having won 78 major titles at Wimbledon in 2003, and 21 of the last 24.
Here’s the full list of Americans in the Top 50:
No. 8 – Taylor Fritz
No. 15 – Frances Tiafoe
No. 19-Tommy Paul
No. 26 -Sebastian Korda
No. 38 – Jenson Brooksy
No. 42 – John Isner
No. 44 – Ben Shelton
No. 48 – JJ Wolf
We will. 49 – Reilly Opelka
No. 50 – Brandon Nakashima
This is the first time since week 6 Nov. 1995 that there are 15 Americans in the Top 100
It is the first time since the week of June 5, 1995 that there are 10 Americans in the Top 50.
It is the first time since the week of July 2, 2018 (John Isner, Jack Sock, Sam Querrey) that there are 3 Americans in the Top 20.
Paul, now No. 19, reached his first career Slam semifinal by beating compatriot Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. Paul then lost in straight sets to eventual champion Djokovic, who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas for his record-breaking 22nd major title.
It’s not just exciting for the American fans, I think it’s exciting for fans around the world, Paul said after beating Shelton. And also for us. I’m really excited for Ben, I’m excited for all the players coming up. Foe made it to the semifinals of the US Open, and now here I am in the semifinals.
So there’s definitely a good harvest coming up, and I’m really excited for all of us.
Paul, whose mother owns a farm in South Jersey, earned approximately $3.7 million from the tournament during his career, earning $621,313 for reaching the semifinals.
It took him years to figure it out, John McEnroe said on ESPN from Paul. He had some injury issues along the way, but he’s come together in recent years and he’s now a formidable player in the men’s game.
And Ben Shelton, what a talent this kid is. He’s made a superstar.
The 20-year-old Shelton was only playing in his second major tournament after the US Open and had never traveled outside the US. The exuberant southpaw won the NCAA singles championship at the University of Florida last May and then turned pro for the US Open last summer.
Rising from outside the Top-500 on the ATP rankings, Shelton cracked the Top-100 in just a year and now ranks No. 44. That’s higher than his father, Bryan, his Florida coach, who reached a career high of No. 44. 56 in 1992.
Korda, now ranked No. 26, was the third American to reach the quarterfinals, but retired in the third set with a wrist injury against No. 18 Karen Khachanov, who lost to Tsitsipas in the semifinals.
Djokovic returned to number 1 in Monday’s ranking, followed by Carlos Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev.
Nadal, the defending champion who lost to American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round while battling a leg injury, dropped to No. 6.
