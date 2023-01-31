2023 Football Program Announced – Duke University









DURHAM A total of seven home dates and nine games against teams that participated in a bowl game a season ago highlight the 2023 Duke football schedule released Monday night by the ACC office. Duke is the only team in the ACC to face nine or more opponents who played in a bowl game last year. The Blue Devils open their 2023 campaign with ACC foe Clemson on Monday, September 4 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. It will be Duke’s 12th season opener against a conference opponent in the past 50 years and the first since 2020 when the Blue Devils take on Notre Dame on a modified schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Duke stays home for the next two games against Lafayette and Northwestern on Saturday, September 9 and September 16, respectively. The Blue Devils will hit the road for the first time in 2023 when they head to Connecticut on Saturday, September 23. Duke closes out the month of September at home against Notre Dame on the 30th for the opening date on October 7. The Blue Devils return to action when they host NC State on Saturday, October 14, ahead of consecutive road games at Florida State (Saturday, October 21) and Louisville (Saturday, October 28). Duke kicks off the month of November with a Thursday night home tilt against Wake Forest on the 2nd. The Blue Devils’ next two games will feature road games in North Carolina (Saturday, November 11) and Virginia (Saturday, November 18). Duke closes out the regular season at home against Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 25. Season tickets for the 2023 Duke football season are on sale now. New customers can visit GoDuke.com/FootballTix or call the Duke Athletics Ticket Office at 919-681-BLUE (2583) to purchase tickets. Season ticket holders from 2022 who want to extend their seat for this season can call the box office on Monday Friday 8:30 am 5:00 pm. 2023 Duke Football Schedule (2022 Record; Bowl Game)

SEPTEMBER 4 (Mon.) CLEMSON (11-3; lost to Tennessee, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl)

9 LAFAYETTE (4-7)

16 NORTHWEST (1-11)

23 in Connecticut (6-7; lost to Marshall, 28-14, in the Myrtle Beach Bowl)

30 NOTRE DAME (11-2; lost to Oklahoma State, 37-35, in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl) OCTOBER 7 Opening date

14 NC STATE (8-5; lost to Maryland, 16-12, in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl)

21 at Florida State (10-3; defeated Oklahoma, 35-32, in the Cheez-It Bowl)

28 in Louisville (8-5; defeated Cincinnati, 24-7, in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl) NOVEMBER 2 (Thursday) WAKE FOREST (8-5; defeated Missouri, 27-17, in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl)

11 in North Carolina (9-5; lost to Oregon, 28-27, in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl)

18 in Virginia (3-7)

25 PITTSBURGH (9-4; defeated UCLA, 37-35, in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl) #Good week

