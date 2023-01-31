Contract details for new Wayne State football coach Tyrone Wheatley





Detroit Tyrone Wheatley, the former Michigan football star and one of the greatest athletes ever born in Michigan, has signed a four-year contract to become the next head coach at Wayne State. Under the terms of the deal, revealed via a Freedom of Information Act request from The News, Wheatley will earn an average of $207,500 in annual base salary over the terms of the deal. Wheatley will earn $170,000 in his first year, $215,000 in his second, $220,000 in his third and $225,000 in his fourth as head of the Division II program. The deal also requires modest bonuses, including $5,000 each for the title of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference coach of the year and for reaching the Division II playoffs. Wheatley also gets $5,000 if Wayne State wins the GLIAC regular season championship, and $3,000 if Wayne State wins a ninth game in a season (including playoffs), and $3,000 for each additional win after that. Wheatley also gets $3,000 for each postseason win, $10,000 if he is named national coach of the year, and $20,000 if Wayne State wins a national championship. As fringe benefits, Wheatley also gets $750 a month for a car and up to 10 tickets per football game. Former Wayne State head football coach Paul Winters earned $273,360 plus retirement fund contributions in the final season of a two-year extension he signed in 2019. Winters was fired in December, weeks before his last contract was due to expire. his 19th season as head coach. The 65-year-old Winters led Wayne State to the 2011 national championship game, but the Warriors have been 3-18 the past two seasons. More: ‘It’s great to be back home’: Ex-Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley jumps Wayne State runway Wheatley, 51, an Inkster native who played in football and track in Dearborn Heights Robichaud and then Michigan, returns home to Michigan after spending the past season as running backs coach for the NFL’s Denver Broncos. He served as the head coach of Morgan State, of the football championship subdivision, from 2019-21. He has also had coaching jobs in Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Syracuse, and with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. He played four years at Michigan and was the 1992 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and a three-time first-team selection before playing 10 years in the NFL. Wheatley will be formally introduced Thursday at an on-campus press conference. [email protected] Twitter: @tonypaul1984

