NIU travels to Ball State for Wednesday Matchup





Women’s Basketball | January 31st DeKALB, IL – The Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team is on its way Wednesday night (Feb. 1) to face the Ball State Cardinals at Worthen Arena. The tip is at 5:30 PM CT with the game broadcast on ESPN+ and locally on WDKB 94-9 FM, the NIU Huskies app, and the Varsity Network app. NIU (10-9, 2-6 MAC) kicks off February with four of its first five games on the road. The Huskies will try to get back on track after last Saturday’s 66-50 loss to Bowling Green at the NIU Convocation Center. The Falcons used a big run in the first quarter to take a 22-8 lead. Laura Nickel (Marshall, Wis./Marshall [HS]) and Sidney McCrea (Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Prairie) each led the Huskies with nine points. Nickel also had a career-high five assists and tied a career high with six rebounds. McCrea’s nine points came in her first start of the season. The Huskies had double-digit steals for the sixth time this season with 12 against Bowling Green last Saturday. Chelby Cooker (Racine, Wis./Shoreland Lutheran) led NIU with four steals, her sixth game this season with three or more steals. The senior guard is fourth in the Mid-American Conference with 2.2 steals per game. NIU averages 8.1 steals per game as a team and is 7-3 this season when there are at least eight steals in a game. Wednesday night’s game features two of the top three three-point shooting teams in the MAC. Ball State is second in the MAC with 8.6 3-pointers per game and NIU is third with 7.9. The Huskies are 5-2 this season in making eight or more 3-pointers. Ball State (17-4, 7-1 MAC) has won its last five games after a 78-58 victory in Ohio last Saturday, tying Bowling Green for first place in the conference. Redshirt senior Anna Clephane led the Cardinals with 20 points while Thelma Dis Agustsdottir added 18. Agustsdottir leads the MAC in three-point percentage with 40.5 percent. Ball State is second in the MAC in foul scoring with 79.3 points per game and assists with 16.9 per game. After Wednesday’s game, NIU heads to Buffalo for a showdown with the Bulls on Saturday, February 4 at 1 PM CT. –NIU–

