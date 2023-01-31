Kansas 2023 Schedule Announced; Features 7 home games, Thursday night opener – Kansas Jayhawks





LAWRENCE, Kan. The Big 12 Conference announced the 2023 football schedule on Tuesday, completing the full roster for the Kansas Jayhawks. After the most successful season in 15 years and returning 17 of 22 starters, Coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks will officially open the 2023 season in primetime at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 31 against Missouri State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Thursday night opener marks the third consecutive year Kansas has opened on a weeknight, but it is the first time it has opened on a Thursday after beginning the previous two seasons on Friday nights.

All told, Kansas will play seven home games, one of the 2022 season and will host a pair of new Big 12 foes at BYU (September 23) and UCF (Oct. 7), to go along with perennial conference opponents Oklahoma ( October). Nov. 28), Texas Tech (Nov. 11), and Kansas State (Nov. 18). The Jayhawks will also host Illinois on September 9 in a previously announced non-conference matchup. The Jayhawks have never faced UCF before and will face BYU for the second time ever. The first matchup came in the 1992 Aloha Bowl with Kansas with a fourth quarter comeback over BYU 23-20. Kansas’ home schedule will be one of the most competitive in the nation, as all six FBS teams visiting Lawrence in 2023 appeared in a bowl game last season and combined to go 49-36 overall. The Jayhawks will play five away games with a non-conference game in Nevada set to kick off on September 16. Kansas will also play at Texas (September 30), Oklahoma State (October 14) and Iowa State (November 4), along with new Big 12 member Cincinnati to close out the season on November 25. In 2022, Kansas had three home sales Duke, Iowa State and TCU and also posted the largest percentage attendance increase of any school allowed full capacity the previous season. New and extended season tickets for the 2023 campaign are now officially on sale starting at just $195. Seating options include bowl seats, family zone, the Meritrust Touchdown Club, Field Goal Club and more. During the purchase process, fans have the option to add a premium backrest to their order for less than $8 per game. Click here for all season ticket information or to express interest in being contacted by our sales and service team to discuss all seat choices. Promotion dates, Homecoming and Parents Weekend will be announced in the future.

