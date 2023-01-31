Every game for every team in 2023

The ACC is dropping divisions for 2023, and that has created a schedule that looks a lot different from years past.

The league released the 2023 schedule for all 14 teams on Monday, highlighted by a showdown between defending champion Clemson and upstart Duke on Labor Day and a September game between Clemson and Florida State.

The league announced last year that divisional play would end in 2023, abandoning the well-known Atlantic and Coastal divisions in favor of a 3-5-5 system with each team competing against three annual rivals and alternating home-and-home games. series vs. five other opponents in the league every two years.

The new approach means rivalry games like Florida State-Miami (November 11 in Tallahassee), NC State-North Carolina (November 25 in Raleigh) and Virginia-Virginia Tech (November 25 in Charlottesville) continue to lead the way, but Georgia Tech also travels for to Wake Forest for the first time since 2010, Louisville is playing against Virginia Tech for the second time since joining the ACC in 2014, and Miami and Boston College, once rivals of the Big East, are playing for the second time since 2012.

The ACC’s non-conference slate also gets off to a bold start, with North Carolina taking on South Carolina, Virginia, facing Tennessee, Florida State, who play LSU and, in what is one of the most confusing games of the year, Miami (Ohio) travels to Miami (Florida).

ACC teams will go six times in 2023 to compete against teams outside of the Power 5. The league played 10 road games outside of the Power 5 last year and lost three. Commissioner Jim Phillips has strongly recommended league teams abandon this scheduling philosophy as the reputational risk is outweighed by the money saved.

The ACC also continues its annual showcase games against Notre Dame. The Irish will head to NC State on September 9, play at Duke on September 30 and Louisville on October 7, present Pitt on October 28, travel to Clemson on November 4 and present Wake Forest on November 18. The Irish usually play five games a year against the ACC, but only played four last season and therefore have an extra date in 2023.

Below is the schedule for all 14 ACC teams, as well as analysis from ESPN reporters David Hale and Andrea Adelson.

Game you’re most looking forward to?

hale: Florida State and Clemson should both be highly ranked when they go head-to-head, which makes that the obvious answer, but I’m more excited about a few games with huge storylines and nothing to do with the standings. Thanks to the transfer portal, there are some, shall we say… inconvenient dates on the calendar in a few places. Boston College heads to Pitt on November 16, where the Eagles will likely face their former QB, Phil Jurkovec. Virginia hosts former QB Brennan Armstrong when NC State comes to town on September 22. But of course, none of those portal-related grudge matches loom bigger than the journey from Wake Forest to South Bend to take on Sam Hartman and the Fighting Irish on November 2. 18. Hartman took Wake to an ACC championship game in 2021 and left school after five years as the ACC’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns. He’s been synonymous with Wake Forest, and a date with the Deacons is bound to be incredibly emotional for both parties.

adelson: Florida State-Clemson is the obvious answer, because much more should on the line as they play this year with the expectation of being the top-ranked teams in the conference. The game comes in Week 4 – September 23 – the first time these teams play in September since 2014. That also happens to be the last time Florida State defeated Clemson. Conference championships (and the College Football Playoff) may be on the line, but remember there are no more divisions. So these two teams could play in the conference title game again in December, which may be part of the appeal of scheduling this game so early in the season.

Heaviest rack

adelson: You could say that Virginia has the toughest schedule of any ACC team, but let’s focus on the first four games. The Cavaliers have two tough Power 5 nonconference games, the opener against Tennessee and a road game against Maryland. In between is James Madison, who went 8-3 a year ago. Then, Virginia opens the ACC game against NC State on Friday-evening. So in all, the first four opponents on the schedule went a combined 35-15. North Carolina is also not having an easy start to the season with games against South Carolina, Appalachian State, Minnesota and Pitt. Then there’s Syracuse, where Clemson will be a guest on September 30 before heading off to play North Carolina and Florida State.

hale: Wake Forest has had a habit of getting off to a hot start only to struggle to finish, and the 2023 schedule certainly promises more of the same. Yes, there’s the big road trip to Clemson that’s the biggest hurdle of the year on Oct. 7, but it’s the last stretch that really raises the alarm. Wake hosts Pitt and Florida State, travels to Duke for a short rest for a Thursday night fling, hosts NC State, then heads to Notre Dame. That’s five consecutive opponents who won at least eight games last season. The good news for Wake is that it will have a soft opening to the schedule to get a new QB ready for the upcoming rut. The bad news is that there’s really nowhere to hide once the calendar turns into October.

Who needs a quick start?

hale: Miami’s first five games were set up well. The Hurricanes get Miami (Ohio), Texas A&M and Bethune-Cookman home, then head to Temple for an off-week and home game against Georgia Tech. Of that group, only the Redhawks made a bowl last season. Under Coach Mario Cristobal, if the Hurricanes emerge as a true contender, they should be at least 4-1 — and their fans probably think 5-0 — heading into a Week 7 trip to Chapel Hill. But that may be easier said than done. It was only a year ago that Miami laid an egg against the inept Aggies before being blown away by Middle Tennessee at home. The Cristobal mercenary hasn’t worn off his shine yet, but after serious changes to both the staff and roster, Miami fans are unlikely to tolerate another bad start.

adelson: Miami is the easy answer here, but I’m going with another sophomore coach in Brent Pry at Virginia Tech. No one was thrilled at Blacksburg a year ago with a 3-8 record. The schedule opening provides opportunities to show things are different, starting with Old Dominion, a team that beat Virginia Tech a year ago. Then come two Big Ten teams, Purdue, under a new coaching staff, and Rutgers. Maybe it’s even bigger going against Marshall because if anything Pry needs to show that this team can hit the road and beat a group of 5 team after what happened in 2022.

September 2: Northern Illinois

September 9: Holy Cross

September 16: State of Florida

September 23: in Louisville

September 30: Virginia

October 7: Joined the Army

October 14: open

October 21: at Georgia Tech

October 28: UConn

November 3: in Syracuse

Nov. 11: Virginia Tech

Nov. 16: at Pitt

Nov. 24: Miami

September 4: at Duke

September 9: Southern Charleston

September 16: Atlantic Ocean in Florida

September 23: State of Florida

September 30: in Syracuse

October 7: Wake Forest

October 14: open

October 21: in Miami

November 4: Notre Dame

Nov. 11: Georgia Tech

New Moon. 18: North Carolina

November 25: in South Carolina

September 4: Clemson

September 9: Lafayette

September 16: Northwest

Sept. 23: at UConn

September 30: Notre Dame

October 7: open

October 14: NC State

October 21: in the state of Florida

October 28: in Louisville

November 2: Wake Forest

November 11: in North Carolina

November 18: in Virginia

Nov. 25: Pit

September 3: vs. LSU in Orlando

September 9: Southern Miss

September 16: at Boston College

September 23: at Clemson

September 30: open

October 7: Virginia Tech

October 14: Syracuse

October 21: Duke

October 28: in Wake Forest

Nov. 4: at Pitt

Nov. 11: Miami

November 18: North Alabama

November 25: in Florida

September 1: Against Louisville in Atlanta

September 9: SC State

September 16: at Ole Miss

September 23: in Wake Forest

September 30: Bowling alley

October 7: in Miami

October 14: open

October 21: Boston College

October 28: North Carolina

November 4: in Virginia

November 11: at Clemson

November 18: Syracuse

Nov. 25: Georgia

September 1: Against Georgia Tech in Atlanta

September 7: State of Murray

September 16: in Indiana

Sept. 23: Boston College

Sept. 29: at NC State

October 7: Notre Dame

October 14: in Pitt

October 21: open

October 28: Duke

Nov. 4: Virginia Tech

November 9: Virginia

November 18: in Miami

Nov. 25:Kentucky

September 1: Miami, Ohio

Sept. 9: Texas A&M

September 14: Bethune–Cookman

September 23: in the temple

September 30: open

October 7: Georgia Tech

October 14: in North Carolina

October 21: Clemson

October 28: Virginia

November 4: at NC State

November 11: in the state of Florida

November 18: Louisville

November 24: at Boston College

September 2: Against South Carolina in Charlotte

September 9: Appalachians

Sept. 16: Minnesota

September 23: in Pitt

September 30: open

October 7: Syracuse

October 14: Miami

October 21: Virginia

October 28: at Georgia Tech

November 4: Campbell

Nov. 11: duke

November 18: at Clemson

Nov. 25: at NC State

Sept. 2: at UConn

September 9: Notre Dame

September 16: VMI

September 22: in Virginia

September 29: Louisville

October 7: Marshall

October 14: at Duke

October 21: open

October 28: Clemson

Nov. 4: Miami

November 11: in Wake Forest

November 18: at Virginia Tech

New Moon. 25: North Carolina

September 2: Wofford

Sept. 9: Cincinnati

September 16: in West Virginia

September 23: North Carolina

Sept. 30: at Virginia Tech

October 7: open

October 14: Louisville

October 21: in Wake Forest

October 28: at Notre Dame

November 4: State of Florida

Nov 11: vs. Syracuse in New York

November 16: Boston College

November 25: at Duke

September 2: Colgate

September 9: Western Michigan

Sept. 16: at Purdue

September 23: Army

September 30: Clemson

October 7: in North Carolina

October 14: in the state of Florida

October 21: open

October 26: at Virginia Tech

November 3: Boston College

November 11: Against Pitt in New York

November 18: at Georgia Tech

November 25: Wake Forest

September 2: v. Tennessee in Nashville

September 9: James Madison

September 16: in Maryland

Sept. 22: NC State

September 30: at Boston College

October 7: William & Mary

October 14: open

October 21: in North Carolina

October 28: in Miami

Nov. 4: Georgia Tech

November 9: in Louisville

Nov. 18: duke

Nov. 25: Virginia Tech

September 2: Old reign

September 9: Purdue

Sept. 16: at Rutgers

September 23: at Marshall

September 30: Pitt

October 7: in the state of Florida

October 14: Wake Forest

October 21: open

October 26: Syracuse

November 4: in Louisville

November 11: at Boston College

November 18: NC State

November 25: in Virginia

August 31: Elon

September 9: Vanderbilt

September 16: at Old Dominion

Sept. 23: Georgia Tech

September 30: open

October 7: at Clemson

October 14: at Virginia Tech

October 21: Pitt

October 28: State of Florida

November 2: at Duke

November 11: NC state

November 18: at Notre Dame

November 25: in Syracuse