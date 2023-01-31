Top 10 Returning Quarterbacks in College Football for the 2023 Season | college football

USCs Caleb Williams: The reigning Heisman winner is unsurprisingly the top returning quarterback in college football.

North Carolinas Drake Maye: The redshirt freshman is the biggest challenger to Williams’ throne.

Florida states Jordan Travis: The redshirt junior is a top contender for Heisman next year, but he told us he has his eyes on something bigger.

It’s officially time to hit the reset button.

The 2022 college football season is over, and so is the deadline to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Now that we know who will continue to play on Saturdays this fall, let’s take a first look at the top returning players at each position.

Here are the top 10 quarterbacks returning to college football next season. Please note that NFL projection is not taken into account.

Williams became head coach Lincoln Riley’s third quarterback in the past six years to win the Heisman Trophy, joining Oklahomas Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. The sophomore excels outside of the original game design, plays where he led the country in passing yards (707), passing touchdowns (seven) and big throws (10) in 2022. He is the early favorite to become the first pick are in the 2024 NFL Draft and will attempt to join the previous one ohio state Archie Griffin walk back as the only two-time winners of the coveted Stiff Arm Trophy.

Maye is the leading challenger to dethrone Williams as QB1, both in the 2024 draft and in college football in general. According to him, the red shirt freshman was the most valuable player of the past season PFFs gains above average stat. His 45 big throws were 10 more than the next closest FBS quarterback. Maye also ranked second among all quarterbacks with 56 combined rushing first downs and touchdowns.

Every Drake Maye game features at least one ridiculous roll pic.twitter.com/9KeHgzQrwT — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) January 20, 2023

Neither Williams nor Maye were PFF’s top-rated Power Five quarterback last season. That would be Florida State’s Jordan Travis, whose 91.7 score ranked third among all quarterbacks in the nation. The redshirt junior was the only signal caller to finish in the top 15 in both high throw percentage (7.1%) and turnover worthy play percentage (1.9%). He recently sat down with PFF discuss his aspirations for the national championship in 2023.

THIS SCRAMBLE BY JORDAN TRAVIS???? pic.twitter.com/Qg3klhDkJr — ESPN College Soccer (@ESPNCFB) November 26, 2022

Penix led the Power Five in 2022 with 4,641 passing yards, and his 1.3% turnover-worthy rate of play ranked fifth-lowest in the country. The Indiana transfer led Washington to an 11–2 record, the Huskies’ best season since they made the College Football Playoff in 2016. He will return to Washington in 2023 as one of the top Heisman contenders.

This was a BEAUTY???? Penix finds Polk for the @UW_Football TD???? pic.twitter.com/PddGjtdkW6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2022

Nix enjoyed a career resurgence in 2022. His 69.7% adjusted completion percentage over his first three seasons at Maroon ranked only 108th among FBS quarterbacks. But last season, Nix’s 82.3% mark led the Power Five and placed second in the nation.

This Bo Nix TD roll is majestic as hell pic.twitter.com/Hpx2nLOoxg — CJ Fogler aka Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 22, 2022

Like Nix and Penix, a new environment revived Daniel’s career. The Arizona state transfer led all quarterbacks in the nation with a turnover-worthy playing percentage of 0.6% last season. The junior was also the only quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards. Overall, only Drake Maye and Caleb Williams were more valuable Power Five quarterbacks than the LSU signaller in 2022.

“I knew I had to make a play.” LSU QB Jayden Daniels went BIG in OT to beat No. 6 Alabama???? pic.twitter.com/ROYzuFLSuE — ESPN College Soccer (@ESPNCFB) November 6, 2022

Hartman was the biggest transfer portal prize this off-season, ultimately deciding Notre Dame. The former Wake up Boss signal-caller is the most valuable Power Five player of the past two seasons, according to PFF’s above-average wins. The redshirt juniors rank 92.5 in that wingspan alone Bryce young among Power Five quarterbacks. The Demon Deacons slow-mesh system certainly helped him, but Hartman should still be the best quarterback the Fighting Irish have had in the PFF College era.

McCarthy took the starting job from Cade McNamara in the second game of the season and didn’t look back, quarterback Michigan to his second consecutive Big Ten title and playoff berth. He thrives outside of the original game design. McCarthy’s five passing touchdowns outside the structure tied with Drake Maye and trailed only Caleb Williams and Bryce Young among the Power Five quarterbacks.

Fun games this weekend! Do you see Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy battling Maryland? @jjmccarthy09 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/TkBmAQxocS — Francis Tarkenton (@Fran_Tarkenton) September 26, 2022

Jefferson is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country. In the past two seasons, his 91.4 mark ranks fourth among returning FBS quarterbacks. The redshirt junior rushed for 1,221 yards on contact in that span, the second most of any quarterback in the country. He also clearly improved as a passer last year. Jefferson finished 2022 with a passing grade of 86.5, tied for ninth in the Power Five and seven points higher than his previous mark.

Tulane delivered the biggest turnaround in college football history last season. After going 2-10 in 2021, the Green Wave went 12-2 and won the Cotton Bowl. It was Tulane’s first New Years Six bowl win since 1934, when the program was in the SEC.

Pratt returns as the Green Waves’ starting quarterback. His grade of 89.3 in 2022 was a top-five grade among Group of Five signal callers. The junior posted a turnover worthy game with only 1.7% of his dropbacks, the second lowest percentage in that same group.