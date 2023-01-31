McDivitt, VanBrocklin, Waxman honored by Pac-12





SALT LAKE CITY Luke McDivitt , Evan Van Brocklin and Holly Wasman all earned recognition from the Pac-12 when the conference released its weekly awards on Tuesday. McDivitt was chosen as the Men’s Diver of the Week, VanBrocklin took home Swimmer of the Week honors, and Waxman was named the Women’s Diver of the Week. McDivitt’s weekend featured setting a personal best in the 1m and winning the 3m as the Utes took on BYU. He started by posting his highest ever score in the 1m, a 348.20 that topped the NCAA Championships qualifying standard and placed him in third place. In the 3m, McDivitt put on a phenomenal performance, punctuated by a brilliant final dive to finish first with 386.75 points. That score also counted as an NCAA qualifying mark and was just a few points off his personal best. This is the first Diver of the Week award McDivitt has earned as a Ute, though he was named Pac-12 Diver of the Month in December 2019. VanBrocklin made his presence felt against the Cougars with a trio of triumphs, the first in the 200 jump, which he finished in 1:48.65. The freshman from Salt Lake City was back on the podium with a 4:33.65 score in the 500 free and his day ended when he held the 200 IM in 1:51.21. That final win gave the Utes the points the Utes needed to clinch a win in the men’s league, which ended 163–137 in Utah’s favor. The last time a Utah swimmer claimed this honor was in 2020, when David Fridlander won the award, making VanBrocklin the first freshman on the program’s men’s swimming and diving team to ever achieve this status. Waxman put up two outstanding performances for Utah against BYU and she started the competition with 348.90 points in the 3m, the second-highest score in that event in Utah history, also earning her first-place finish. A day later, she took first place in the 1-meter with a score of 309.45, which was also good enough to pass the NCAA Championship qualifying standard. Waxman now has two Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week awards to her credit after earning her first in February 2022. All three contributed to a successful home final at the Ute Natatorium, as the Utes closed out their home program by toppling BYU, 389-211. This is the second time in January that Utah has had multiple members of its swim and dive team honored by the Pac-12. on January 11 Summer Stanfield was selected as the Women’s Swimmer of the Week and Elijah Petersen received the Diver of the Week award for their work against Colorado Mesa. Follow the Utes! For fans of Utah’s men’s/women’s swimming and diving programs, follow the Utes on Twitter (@UTAHswimdive), Instagram (@utahswimdive) and Facebook (@UtahUtesSwimDive).

