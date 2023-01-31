Four Blue Devils earn Preseason All-ACC Honors





DURHAM Preseason awards continue to roll in for the men’s lacrosse quartet Kenny Brewer , Tyler Carpenter , Andrew McAdorey and Brennan O’Neill as all four received Preseason All-ACC recognition in a vote by the coaching staff of the five programs. The Blue Devils were picked as a team to finish third in the standings. Virginia led all teams with five picks in four different positions. Duke is second with the four selections, while Notre Dame had three and North Carolina had one. The Cavaliers are the favorite to win the ACC crown with 23 points, while Notre Dame is a close second with 21. Duke had 14 points on the ballot and North Carolina (9) and Syracuse (8) rounded out the five. Brower represents Duke on defense and Carpenter was voted the top longstick midfielder in the ACC. McAdorey garnered recognition as a midfielder and for the second consecutive season, O’Neill is regarded as a top striker. Duke’s offensive leader, O’Neill was awarded the first-team preseason title by USA Lacrosse Magazine and landed on the second-team Inside Lacrosse. He enters the 2023 season with two goals under 100 for his career and is on track to become the fastest Blue Devil to reach the benchmark. Over the summer, O’Neill helped lead the USA Lacrosse U-21 squad to the gold medal at the Junior World Championships. He was recently selected to the USA Lacrosse Men’s National Team, the only collegiate player on the team. A 2022 All-ACC pick and All-American, Carpenter earned second-team recognition from USA Lacrosse Magazine and third-team honors from Inside Lacrosse. The Durham, NC native led all non-faceoff specialists with 67 ground balls last season and was second on the team in turnovers caused (17). He is also a threat in transition, with three goals and two assists last season. Third-team All-America pick from both organizations, Brower is the anchor for Duke’s defense. The Massapequa, NY native, who often signed the opposing best forward for the past two seasons, was an All-ACC pick as a junior and placed second at Duke among non-faceoff specialists in ground balls. He will enter the 2023 season with 78 career ground balls and 32 turnovers caused. Last summer, Brower was the defensive MVP of the U.S. U-21 National Team at the Junior World Championship in Limerick, Ireland. He was instrumental in the US taking gold with a 12-10 victory over Canada. McAdorey earned honorable mentions from both USA Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse as a center fielder. He returns after a stellar rookie season in which he started all 17 games in center field and finished the year with 39 points on 23 goals and 16 assists. With at least one point in 16 of his 17 appearances, McAdorey’s 39 points are the most by a true freshman center fielder in Duke history.

The Blue Devils open the 2023 season on February 4 against Bellarmine at noon at Koskinen Stadium. Duke welcomes High Point three days later, February 7, at 7 p.m. before hitting the road for the first time. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s lacrosse by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/1/31/DukeMLAX”. 2023 ACC Preseason Coaches Poll 1.Virginia, 23 2. Our Lady, 21 3. Duke, 14 4. North Carolina, 9 5. Syracuse, 8 2023 Pre-Season All-ACC Team Attack Pat Kavanagh, Sr., Notre Dame Brennan O’Neill Jr., duke Connor Shellenberger, R-Jr., Virginia midfield Jeff Conner, Gr., Virginia Eric Dobson, Jr., Notre Dame Andrew McAdorey So, Duke Defense Kenny Brewer sr., duke Cole Kastner, Jr., Virginia Cade Saustad, R-Sr., Virginia keeper: Liam Entenmann, Sr., Notre Dame Face off: Petey LaSalla, Gr., Virginia Midfielder with long stick: Tyler Carpenter sr., duke Midfielder with short stick: Conner Maher, Gr., North Carolina #Good week

