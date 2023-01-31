Virginia Tech baseball praises three 2023 Preseason All-Americans





SWARTSBURG After toasting the program’s historic 2022 season with the most decorated All-American class to date, the Virginia Tech baseball team has equipped itself with a new crop of national stars as three Hokies have earned 2023 Preseason All-American accolades from respected outlets. After toasting the program’s historic 2022 season with the most decorated All-American class to date, the Virginia Tech baseball team has equipped itself with a new crop of national stars as three Hokies have earned 2023 Preseason All-American accolades from respected outlets. Junior outfielder Jack Hurley leads Tech’s 2023 Preseason All-Americans contingent as a consensus selection in four (of four) national lists released. sophomore Carson De Martini and Drue Hackenberg both of whom earned consensus 2022 Freshman All-American honors for their breakout campaigns, have also earned 2023 Preseason All-American status, with Hackenberg amassing three (of four) such selections. JACK HURLEY

Second team:Baseball America, Collegiate baseball newspaper, D1Baseball, Perfect game What Gavin Cross was to Virginia Tech during the legendary 2022 season on the diamond, Jack Hurley state with the Hokies in 2023. Like his former outfield mate, Hurley’s sophomore season earned him All-ACC First Team honors before leaving for a summer tour with the nation’s best on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. Now a junior, he enters 2023 with the third best returning batting average (.375) and slugging percentage (.664) among ACC players, looking to build on his All-American stat line with 23 doubles , 14 home runs, 55 RBIs and his 1,116 OPS. Draft eligible in 2023, Hurley enters February ranked by Baseball America as the No. 34 prospect for the 2023 MLB Draft, fifth highest among ACC players and No. 37 overall per mlb.com. According to D1Baseballhe is the No. 24 college prospect for the 2023 MLB Draft and No. 5 among ACC prospects. DRUE HACKENBERG

Third Team:Collegiate baseball newspaper, D1Baseball, Perfect game Fearless in his presence on the hill, Drue Hackenberg is Virginia Tech’s first returning All-American pitcher. Named after two 2022 All-American teams on top of consensus Freshman All-American accolades, Hackenberg will start in 2023 to polish his MLB Draft resume. Winning 10 of his 16 starts last season, the 6-foot right-hander All-ACC First Team has the second most innings pitched (92.2) in 2023 among returning ACC pitchers as he made his 7-1 mark and 3.10 ERA against conference game. A draft-able sophomore, Hackenberg is projected by Baseball America as the No. 146 overall prospect for the 2023 MLB Draft and was tabbed by D1Baseball as the No. 22 ACC prospect, ranked eighth among pitchers. To top it off, he went up six and down six to record two scoreless relief innings in his final appearance at last summer’s USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp. CARSON DEMARTINI

Third Team:Perfect game Yes, Virginia Tech returns her rookie nine-hitter, her nine-hitter who hit .341 and hit .659 last season, finishing as one of seven NCAA Division I freshmen to be ranked nationally in both statistical categories. Carson De Martini finished third among the 2022 ACC freshmen in slugging percentage, peppering the diamond with 14 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs en route to consensus Freshman All-American honors. In the absence of four “Hammerin’ Hokies” who were selected during the first five rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft, DeMartini will ascend to the heart of Tech’s batting order for 2023, where he will be asked to stabilize, if not increase, his production. With options to play at third base or shortstop this season, DeMartini enters his second campaign on a two-year draft track. He will start the 2023 season ranked as D1Baseball‘s No. 2 ACC prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft. ADDITIONAL HONOR On January 31, the NCBWA has yet to release its Preseason All-American teams. OPENING DAY Virginia Tech opens its 2023 regular season schedule on Friday, February 17 at the College of Charleston in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The Cougars (37-20 overall) won the 2022 CAA regular season championship thanks to their 19-5 league record.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2023/1/31/baseball-virginia-tech-baseball-lauds-three-2023-preseason-all-americans.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos