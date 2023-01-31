Women’s Basketball Hosts NIU Midweek MACtion Wednesday





Game 22 | Ball State (17-4, 6-1 MAC) vs. Northern Illinois (10-9, 2-6MAC) February 1 | Muncie, Ind. | Worthen Arena | 6:30 p.m. ET Opening tip: – The Ball State women’s basketball team looks set to improve to an 8-1 start in the Mid-AmericanConference game for the first time since the 2016-17 season, when it hosts Northern Illinois Wednesday at Worthen Arena. Currently, the Caridnals are tied for first place with Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference standings. – The Cardinals remained undefeated (10-0) at home at Worthen Arena after an impressive 89-66 victory over Akron in midweek MACtion, January 25. So far this season’s 10-0 record at home is the best in program history. – This marks the 65th meeting in a series that began in 1982-83 when the Cardinals beat the Huskies 86-83 on January 26 in DeKalb, Illinois. The Cardinals lead the all-time record at 41-23. The Cardinals split the two-game series with NIU winning on the road and losing at home. Ball State won its last meeting over Northern Illinois in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Mid-American Conference Tournament in Cleveland, Ohio on March 9 by a score of 60-54. — Ball State 11th year head coach Brady Sallee has won 16 of the last 21 meetings against the Huskies dating back to his first season at the helm in 2012-13. – The Cardinals secured another impressive league win as Ball State defeated Ohio 78-58 at the Convocation Center on Saturday afternoon. The win also marked the Cardinals’ 11th-year women’s basketball head coach Brady Sallee ‘s 200th win over Ball State. Sallee is now the winningest coach for both the men’s and women’s basketball programs at Ball State. – Northern Illinois has lost four straight games after recently falling at Bowling Green 66-50 Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center. Laura Nickel and Sidney McCrea each had a team-high nine points for the Huskies against the Falcons. NIU’s last win was against Ohio (78-66) on January 14. Where the cardinals rank: Nationally, the Cardinals rank 16th in scoring offense (79.3), 18th in 3-pointers per game (8.6), 38th in 3-point field goal attempts (24.6), 16th in field goal percentage (46, 6), 21st in assists per game (16.9), 85th in free throw attempts (19.0), 81st in free throws per game (13.4), and 25th in winning percentage (81.0). The Cardinals are currently ranked No. 9 in the latest College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 poll, the second highest of any MAC team. Scouting Northern Illinois: – Senior guard Chelby Koker leads the Huskies in scoring with 16.1 points per game. She scored in double figures in 12 consecutive games for Saturday against Bowling Green when she was held to just five. – The Huskies are statistically strong in rebounding. Northern Illinois currently averages 38.42 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the Mid-American Conference. NIU has had at least 35 boards in 19 games 14 times. – The last time Ball State and Northern Illinois met was at the MAC Tournament on March 9, 2022. The Cardinals clinched the 60-54 comeback victory over No. 4 Northern Illinois at Rocket Mortgage Field House to advance to the 2022 Mid-American Conference Tournament Semifinals. It was an all round team effort, led by Ally Becki who had 15 points while going 3-of-6 from the 3-point line.

