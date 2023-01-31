Tracks Robinson named AAC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week





Tampa, Florida, Jan. 31, 2023 The University of South Florida Athletics Junior Nia Robinson was named the American Athlete Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Earlier this month, Robinson set a new personal best long jump at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational with 6.42m (21-0.75). The junior has the best jump in The American, the second best in program history, and the 8e best jump this season in the NCAA on January 31. Also, Robinson’s 1.70m (5-7) high jump score is currently the third best score in the conference. The Bulls will travel to Boston, Massachusetts on February 3 and 4 for a pair of invites, the Harvard Crimson and Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White. About USF Track and Field

The USF track and field team has earned 53 All-America selections and at least one All-America selection

American in 10 of the past 12 years, including a record eight athletes to claim 11 awards in 2021. Native of Tampa Shania Benjamin set a program record and earned three All-American honors

during the 2021 outdoor season, while triple jumper Matthew O’Neal, who graduated in 2016, became

USF’s first six-time NCAA All-American. Bulls have since earned two NCAA second-place finishes

2013 – O’Neal (triple jump, 2016) and Courtney Anderson (high jump, 2013). Head coach Eric

Jenkins took over the program in 2020 and in the 2021 offseason, the Bulls posted seven program records and 40 top 10 all-time program marks. USF hosted the 2018 NCAA Track and

Field East Preliminary and the 2021 AAC Outdoor Championship at the USF Track and Field

Stadium located on the east side of campus. #GoBulls

