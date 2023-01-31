K-States Gregory Named Top-10 Candidate for Drysdale Award





MANHATTAN, Kansas Higher guard K-State Gabby Gregory has been named as a Top 10 candidate for the 2022-23 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, presented annually by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to the top female shooting guard in the country. Higher guard K-Statehas been named as a Top 10 candidate for the 2022-23 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, presented annually by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to the top female shooting guard in the country. Named after the first player, male or female, to be named to an All-America Team in four consecutive college seasons, the annual award recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball in its sixth year. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must demonstrate the tenacity and scoring ability of Class of 1993 Hall of Famer Ann Meyers. Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies starting Friday, February 3 at hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote counts as one committee vote during the finalist selection process. In March, five finalists will be introduced to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame selection committee. The selection committee for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is composed of top women’s basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers. The winner of the 2023 Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented on a date to be determined, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Other awards presented include the Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), the Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward), and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five. Gregory, in her first season with the Wildcats, set new career season highs in a number of statistical categories, including: points, field goals made, 3-point field goals made, and steals. With her 405 points this season, Gregory is the most points scored by a transfer in their first season with the Wildcats since the 2011-12 season. The 2023 All-Big 12 candidate ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring average (19.3 ppg), fourth in the league in free throw percentage (.855), fifth in 3-point field goals per game (2 .52) and 3-point field goal percentage (.312) and ninth in minutes played per game (32.38). Gregory, a product of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leads the Big 12 in games with 20 or more points (13) and is tied for the league lead for games with 30 or more points (2). Gregory is one of only two players in the nation who currently average 19 or more points, 5 or more rebounds, 2 or more assists, and shooting 85 percent or better from the free throw line. She is also one of only four players in the country to currently average 19 or more points, five or more rebounds, and two or more connections out of a range of 3 points per game. For more information on the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MeyersAward on Twitter and Instagram. K-State kicks off February by starting the second half of its Big 12 schedule on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., against (18/15) Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum. For tickets, call (800) 221-CATS or visit kstatesports.com/tickets. Wednesday’s game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be heard on the K-State Sports Network. 2022-23 Ann Meyers Drysdale Prize Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Gabby Gregory the state of Kansas

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State

Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State

Taylor Mikesell, State of Ohio

Diamond miller, Maryland

Charisma Osborne, UCLA

Hailey VanLith, Louisville

Antwainette Walker, Eastern Kentucky

Keishana Washington, Drexel

