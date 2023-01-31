No. 18 Illinois Ready for Bounce Back Weekend vs. No. 10 Nebraska, Michigan





All rankings according to InterMat.

CHAMPAIGN, sick. The No. 18 Fighting Illini wrestling squad is preparing for their final home game of the season on Friday, February 3rd at 7pm CT as they face Big Ten opponent No. 10 Welcoming Nebraska. Illinois will complete their Big Ten schedule on Sunday, February 5 at Michigan State on BTN at 1 p.m. CT. The Illini are coming off a 9-24 loss at No. 11 Minnesota last Saturday, January 28. Redshirt sophomore Lucas Byrd defeated Jake Gliva 3-1 to extend his win streak to nine. Redshirt junior Zac Braunagel continues his best season to date. He is now on a 10 game win streak after his TB-1 5-4 victory over No. 27 Michial Foy. Sixth year senior Mike Karr improved to 3-0 with his 11-6 decision over Sebas Swiggum. SCOUTING THE OPPOSITION NEBRASKA No. 10 Nebraska enters the State Farm Center with a 7-3 (3-1 B1G) record on the season. Illinois is 4-9 all-time against Nebraska with the first meeting dating back to February 4, 1939 (Illinois won 23-3). The last meeting between the two was on February 13, 2022 in Lincoln, Neb. and Illinois lost 11-23. Illinois’ last win against the Huskers was on January 5, 2018 at Huff Hall. There are five common opponents between the Cornhuskers and Illini. No. 8 NC State (Neb. lost 10-23) (Fig. lost 12-27). No. 11 Minnesota (Won Neb. 21-9) (Ill. lost 9-24) No. 14 Northwestern (Neb. won 22-15) (Ill. lost 17-17, match points). No. 2 Iowa (Neb. lost 6-34) (Ill. lost 25-19). No. 19 Wisconsin (Neb. won 24-11) (Ill. won 18-17). MSU Michigan State has an 8-5 (1-5 B1G) record when the Illini arrive on Sunday. Illinois is 22-40-3 all time against MSU with the first meeting dating back to January 19, 1946 (Illinois lost 11-15). The Illini currently have a six-game winning streak against the Spartans from January 22, 2012 to January. 31, 2020. Illinois won the final meeting 18-12 in Champaign. There are two common opponents between the Spartans and the Illini. No. 11 Minnesota (MSU lost 11-21) (Fig. lost 9-24). Maryland (MSU won 37-9) (Fig. won 29-11). COMMENTS No. 10 Lucas Byrd 20-3, extends win streak to nine.

20-3, extends win streak to nine. No 10 Zac Braunagel 19-3 with a 10 game win streak.

19-3 with a 10 game win streak. Mike Karr stands a perfect 3-0 in his return.

stands a perfect 3-0 in his return. No. 16 Danny Pucino and No. 20 Danny Brown lead the Illini with four pins each on the year.

and No. 20 lead the Illini with four pins each on the year. Illinois are still looking for their first road win, they are 0-3.

The Illini currently have a six-game winning streak against the Spartans from January 22, 2012 to January. 31, 2020. Illinois won the final meeting 18-12 in Champaign.

Illinois is 22-40-3 all-time against MSU, first meeting dated January 19, 1946.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fightingillini.com/news/2023/1/31/wrestling-no-18-illinois-ready-for-bounce-back-weekend-vs-no-10-nebraska-at-michigan-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos