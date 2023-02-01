Sports
Eagles honor icons, pioneers with victory over Pitt
Sunday afternoon’s game against Pittsburgh started like any other matinee game at Conte Forum. The lights dimmed as Boston College raced out of the tunnel, and after the introduction of the Panthers lineup, a video hype montage announced the arrival of the Eagles’ own starting five. There were carefully choreographed handshakes, and as the lights returned to the BC basketball court, the heightened anticipation of the opening tip brought the crowd’s fever to its usual roar.
It’s a scene often taken for granted in college sports, but it’s one that women athletes understand wasn’t always guaranteed, even on a day like Sunday when BC celebrates its annual Women In Sports Day with a 74-60 victory that is a five-loss streak of the game.
“As coach of these young women, I have two sons and I want them to look up to them no matter what they do,” said head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee. “If I had daughters, these are the shoes I hope they would fill one day, just the way these players act every day. Whether on campus, on the road, or in their social lives, they really make you proud as a coach , as a mother and as someone who wants to have role models around.”
Watching the Eagles play an Atlantic Coast Conference game on national television or via a smart mobile device or streaming app was nowhere near the radar in the early days of the program. Aside from the technological limitations, there were no televised women’s sports and BC played at Power Gym, with the exception of select matches where the women’s team had access to the Conte Forum ground floor on schedule.
The university was not required to place the women’s team in Conte Forum, but head coach Cathy Inglese’s tireless work ensured the Eagles a permanent place on the home floor. The move feels modest, but it dramatically helped BC improve its standing in the Big East until the Eagles advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 1999. Five years later, the 2004 team won the Big East postseason championship, one year after the team of 2003 advanced to the Sweet 16, and two years later, the team advanced to the Sweet 16 for a second time from 2005-2006.
Those teams were packed with athletes laying foundations first laid by trailblazing athletes, but the overall celebration on Sunday reminded everyone how women’s sports continued their growth in places like BC. Given the game’s astronomical expansion over the past 20 years, basketball has long since taken its place at that table, but this generation of Eagles in particular seems well suited to play in a sport that has recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of its professional sport’s founding. fourth. league.
That league – the WNBA – didn’t exist when the players’ parents were growing up, but these women have lived lives where their heroes were easily accessible. They could watch women’s basketball on television and follow players like Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi dominating both the national and international scenes as part of star-studded All Star teams.
“It’s super fun to play [in events like Sunday]said sophomore Ally of Timmers. “The [kids] are super excited to see you and cheer you on. It’s just super cool for them, and hopefully they’ll come back [to BC].”
Sunday’s attendance saw Conte Forum’s lower bowl more than 1,600 fans for a women’s basketball game, and it scratched the surface of a culture and tradition that dates back to BC’s most successful years. Attendance over the past decade has occasionally passed the 3,000 seat mark, and BC is only 10 years or so from the 3,870 fans who saw a one-point loss to North Carolina in 2011. A month after that game, 3,332 fans attended the Maryland game, and of the 30 largest crowds in BC program history, about a dozen are from the ACC era, no small feat considering that UConn once routinely played Conte Visited forum as part of Big East schedule.
That kind of visibility is increasingly part of women’s sports culture, and even last year BC hit two high water marks when 2,500 fans poured through turnstiles to watch the Eagles push NC State to their limits. A similar number saw the Eagles play at Florida State during the regular season, and 3,600 viewers bought tickets for a grudge game against the Seminoles at the ACC Tournament.
“[Sunday] was a really great game, especially in the audience,” said freshman T’Yana Todd. “There were a lot of young students there and a lot of aspiring basketball players. It was great to get out there and give them a show because they look up to us.”
Todd’s generation of basketball players grew up in the shadow of a new era that defined women’s sports. Over the past 20 years, the list of All Stars has included Taurasi, Moore, Sue Bird, Brittany Griner, Cappie Poindexter, Tina Charles, Elene Delle Donne, Nneka Ogwumike, Lindsay Whalen and so many others who rewrote their own record books. Legends like Candace Parker puffed into the twilight of their careers sharing the field with an array of athletes including A’ja Wilson, Liz Cambage, Skylar Diggins and Tamika Catchings. They inspired the next generation of players like Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart.
They created the latest era of players like Todd, Taina Maier, Mary does not listenathletes now competing at the national level against names like Paige Bueckers, and on Sunday, BC showed that it easily grasped a torch that has been passed down through generations as the fight for equality and women’s sports continues with a fire that will continue to burn, now and forever.
