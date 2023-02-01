



LIVE STREAMING! ROUND 1 | WEST INDIES 4-DAY CHAMPIONSHIP DAY 1 UPPER ISLANDS v TRINIDAD TOBAGO REDFORCE Live on National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada Stream LIVE from: India – Fan code Worldwide – WINDIES YouTube channel

This week’s programs Windward Islands in return for Trinidad and Tobago



Leeward Islands in return for Jamaica



Next week’s program

Leeward Islands in return for Trinidad and Tobago

Windward Islands in return for Guyana

Saturday February 11 Group 2 West Indian women in return for England Women

Sunday February 12 2nd Test

Match schedule next month Wednesday March 08 2nd Test South Africa in return for West Indies

Thursday, March 16 1st OD South Africa in return for West Indies

Saturday March 18 2nd OD South Africa in return for West Indies

South Africa in return for West Indies

Saturday March 25 1st T20I South Africa in return for West Indies

South Africa in return for West Indies

Tuesday March 28 3rd T20I South Africa in return for West Indies

Results Indian women in return for West Indian women India Women won by 8 wickets with 37 balls remaining

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 South African women in return for West Indian women South Africa Women won by 10 wickets with 38 balls remaining

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 England Under 19 Women in return for West Indies Women Under 19 England Under 19s Women won by 95 runs

Indian women in return for West Indian women India Women won by 56 points

West Indies Women Under 19 in return for Rwanda Under 19 Women Rwanda Under 19s Women won by 4 wickets with 10 balls left To buy

Tickets





