Sports
A friend to all: Beloved tennis player dies after collapsing on Summerlin court
Ryan Vannah was in the tiebreaker of a mixed doubles tennis match at Red Rock Country Club on Sunday afternoon when he fell to one knee.
The 43-year-old, with a lifelong passion for the sport and whose teams at Red Rock Country Club had recently celebrated a pair of national championships, put his hands on the hard court and lay down.
Doctors watching the game rushed to perform CPR, but after 55 minutes of medical care, his heart failed to beat.
Vannah’s family had a history of high blood pressure and he was on medication. His sister, Tami Vannah Kang, said he never showed any signs of not being able to control the health problem.
“He took impeccable care of his health,” she said. “He was so fit. He lifted weights. He looked like a bodybuilder to me. He was huge. We didn’t see this coming.”
Vannah Kang received a call at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, shortly after her brother collapsed, and found her husband, Dr. Parminder Kang, among those who tried to revive Vannah. It wasn’t until they arrived at Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center that she and her husband burst into tears.
Vannah died later that day at Summerlin Hospital. The doctor and medical staff at Summerlin Hospital said they believe he was on the wrong medication for his blood pressure.
The coroner’s office had not yet ruled on an official cause and manner of death on Tuesday.
Vannah was the youngest of four children, all raised in Las Vegas. He graduated from Durango High School, where he competed in the national tennis championships.
In a family of lawyers and doctors, he took up tennis full-time after working in security and as an athletic trainer, his sister said. He also taught kids at local elementary schools, stringed other players’ rackets for extra money, and practiced at Red Rock, Darling Tennis Center, and Life Time in Henderson.
“He was a big giant teddy bear,” his sister said. “It only took him a minute to befriend even his opponents.”
Last week, the Red Rock Country Club team gathered to celebrate its second straight national championship in the United States Tennis Association League in the 40+ age group and the 18+ age group.
Vannah was on both teams as they clinched titles in 2022 and 2021, and his sister said he was smiling happily surrounded by his teammates and friends.
“He and my husband were both on the team,” said Vannah Kang. “That was nice to see. We don’t think it’s ever been done before.”
A sad day
Friend and Red Rock pro Sean Hubbard met Vannah two years ago after Vannah started playing seriously again. He said Vannah and his fiancé, Melissa Hicks, were beloved members of the tennis community.
Hubbard said Sunday was the second time he saw a player collapse on court. Another man collapsed on a Red Rock tennis court about eight years ago, he said.
“It sure is tough to see a friend go down like that,” he said Monday. “For everyone in Las Vegas who played tennis with him, it was a very sad day.”
An integral member
Dan Michalski, a fellow recreational tennis player, said last month Vannah helped organize a party for more than 100 tennis players in the Valley to celebrate after each player’s new ratings came out.
“He was a friend to everyone,” Michalski said. “The whole tennis community is really shocked by this.”
Michalski said he didn’t play against Vannah often because Vannah was a better player, and was shocked to think of someone in their 40s dying so suddenly.
“It’s a really tough pill to swallow,” he said. “Especially when he was so vibrant and full of life, such an integral part of the community.”
Vannah is survived by his parents, Robert and Marsha Vannah, siblings Vannah Kang, Matt Vannah, Natalie Vannah Dunn, his fiancé, brothers-in-law Dr. Parminder Kang and Dave Dunn, sister-in-law Dr. Catherine Vannah, and 13 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1801 S. Monte Cristo Way.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at [email protected] or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_cord on Twitter.
