Aggies close out Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate





TUCSON, Arizona. The first tournament of the spring is in the books for NM State men’s golf. With fourteenth place, NM State has plenty of room to continue to improve during a tough spring season. After finishing the suspended second round, the Aggies appeared to make a splash in Tuesday’s final round. In the extended second round, NM State shot 291. As a team, NM State shot a 296 in the third round. Garrison Smith shot an even 72 in the final round to lead the charge for NM State. Close behind blacksmith, Aida Thomas fired a 73 (+1) and Javier Delgadillo posted a 74 (+2). On holes 10-12, Delgadillo made three consecutive birdies, the longest stretch by an Aggie on the day. Against a loaded game field resembling an NCAA postseason field, NM State held its own. After the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate, the Aggies head to Laredo, Texas on February 13-14 for the Border Olympics hosted by Houston. Round three notes Javier Delgadillo birdie made on three consecutive holes between 10 and 12.

The Aggies finished the tournament in 14th place, shooting 874 (+10) as a team.

Texas A&M, the 11th ranked team in the nation, won the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate title, shooting an 828 (-36).

Aida Thomas posted the best individual finish for the Aggies, finishing tied for 35th. Final results NM State End result 1 Texas A&M 828 (-36) 2 Arizona 831 (-33) 3 California 841 (-23) 4 Brigham Young 848 (-16) 5 Long Beach State 853 (-11) 6 SMU 854 (-10) 7 New Mexico 858 (-6) 8 state of Iowa 859 (-5) 9 Saint Mary 860 (-4) 10 Santa Clara 865 (+1) 11 West Virginia 869 (+5) T-12 Cal Poly 871 (+7) Seattle u 871 (+7) 14 state of New Mexico 875 (+11) 15 Central Michigan 904 (+40) ##NM state##

