Texas football completes schedules as big 12 sets 2023 matchups





The Texas Longhorns can officially mark their calendar. The Big 12 released the schedule for the 2023 football season on Tuesday. With the release, Texas found that the conference calendar includes four home games, four road games, and the annual meeting at the Cotton Bowl with Oklahoma. For UT, the program includes matches against many of the usual suspects. Texas has to play road games at Baylor and TCU this season, but Texas Tech comes to town the day after Thanksgiving. As every year since 1912, Texas and Oklahoma meet in Dallas. That game is scheduled for October 7. Oklahoma State and West Virginia are missing from the Longhorns’ schedule this year. Texas will face Big 12 newcomers BYU and Houston instead. Texas and Houston haven’t played in over 20 years, but that rivalry will resume on October 21 in Houston. BYU will be a guest at the UT next week at the Royal-Memorial Stadium. History:What is Texas football’s record against new Big 12 opponents BYU and Houston? Central Florida and Cincinnati, joining the Big 12 along with BYU and Houston this year, are also missing from UT’s list of games. The non-conference part of the UT schedule has already been determined. Texas opens the 2023 season with a September 2 home game against Rice, and Wyoming is scheduled to be in town on September 16. the Crimson Tide to Austin last September. Here is Texas’ schedule for 2023. The 12 teams facing Texas in 2023 combined for a 92-66 record in 2022. Ten of those teams reached a bowl game. Seven finished the season with a winning record. TCU was defeated by Georgia in the NCAA championship game: September 2nd: Rice

Rice September 9th: in Alabama

in Alabama 16 September: Wyoming

Wyoming September 23: at Baylor

at Baylor September 30th: Kansas

Kansas October 7: Oklahoma (Dallas)

Oklahoma (Dallas) 21st of October: at Houston

at Houston October 28: BYU

BYU the 4th of November: the state of Kansas

the state of Kansas November 11: at TCU

at TCU November 18: in the state of Iowa

in the state of Iowa November 24: Texas Tech Fans don’t have to wait until September to see the team Texas expects to field this season. The annual Orange-White spring competition is set for April 15.

