Alexander Zverev Research Completed | ATP tour





A large independent investigation into Alexander Zverev has found insufficient evidence to substantiate published allegations of abuse. As a result, no disciplinary action will be taken by ATP. In October 2021, commissioned by ATP, the investigation looked into allegations of domestic violence by Zverev’s ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova. While the primary focus of the investigation was on alleged abuses that occurred at the 2019 ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai, the scope also included alleged misconduct at other venues, including Monaco, New York and Geneva, referenced in public reporting . The research was conducted by The Lake Forest Group (LFG), an outside researcher led by founder and CEO G. Michael Verden and Jennifer Mackovjak. Both Verden and Mackovjak are licensed private investigators with more than 60 years of combined experience in the field, including in professional sports. LFG was instructed to conduct the investigation completely independently, with ATP’s outside legal counsel, Smith Hulsey & Busey, acting as intermediary. ATP assisted with access to information and witnesses upon request. LFG conducted extensive interviews with both Sharypova and Zverev, and 24 other individuals, including family and friends, tennis players and other parties involved in the ATP Tour. The investigation reviewed submissions from both Sharypova and Zverev, including text messages, audio files and photos. This included materials voluntarily extracted from Zverev’s electronic devices through an outside forensic expert. LFG also reviewed operational data related to the Shanghai tournament, documents submitted by third party witnesses, and public documents including social media posts and press releases. After an extensive 15-month process, LFG submitted its full report to ATP. Based on a lack of reliable evidence and eyewitness accounts, in addition to conflicting statements by Sharypova, Zverev and other interviewees, the investigation was unable to substantiate the allegations of abuse, or find violations of ATP’s rules for on-site violations or major player violations. Place. As a result, no disciplinary action will be taken against Zverev by ATP. However, this finding may be re-evaluated if new evidence comes to light or if legal proceedings reveal violations of the ATP rules. Zverev has consistently denied all allegations and supported ATP’s investigation. Massimo Calvelli, CEO of ATP: “The seriousness and complexity of these allegations required an extremely thorough investigative process and significant resources. It also required us to turn to specialized researchers, which was new territory for ATP. We ultimately believe that the exhaustive process was necessary to arrive at an informed verdict. It has also shown that we need to react more quickly to security issues. It is the reason we have taken steps in that direction, with much important work ahead of us.” In October 2021, ATP commissioned an independent safety report to ensure that all adults and minors involved in men’s professional tennis are safe and protected from abuse. A recruitment process was recently completed to appoint a dedicated head of Safeguarding, who will oversee implementation of the report’s recommendations.

