North Carolina has hired 22-year-old former player Erin Matson as the next head coach of its hockey program, the school announced Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know:

Matson graduated last month as the most decorated player in program history, playing on four NCAA championship teams, three of which went undefeated.

She finished her career as the all-time scoring leader in both ACC history and NCAA Tournament play and was only the second player to win the Honda Sport Award for field hockey three times.

She replaces former head coach Karen Shelton, who retired after a 42-year tenure that saw the Tar Heels win a record 10 NCAA titles and 25 ACC championships.

How unprecedented is this?

This is truly an overwhelming move and one that made me feel quite old. Matson just graduated in December, and she is so young that she actually experienced NIL as an active college athlete. (NIL has only been around for 18 months!) It’s clear that UNC thinks Matson has a lot of advantage, and anyone who’s spoken to her for even five minutes can tell she’s beyond impressive. I expect the Tar Heels will do whatever they need to to support her and set her up for success, even though she’s quite green. Auerbach

This is the kind of news that isn’t even on your radar until it just happens. (In basketball parlance, it would be like Michael Jordan taking over for Dean Smith at the end of his Tar Heel playing days.) Matson is 22, and as Nicole pointed out, she graduated recently enough to experience NIL at the college level. . It’s mind-boggling stuff. That said, there’s an obvious reason why UNC went down this route when it could potentially have hired every sitting coach in the country: Because it worked before.

Shelton took over as head coach at age 23 and then quickly built North Carolina into arguably the greatest college hockey dynasty. Now, it’s certainly not an apples-to-apples situation; what college athletics looks like now with the aforementioned NIL, the transfer portal, recruiting rules and budgets, and so on, is nothing like the landscape Shelton stepped into in the 1980s. Still, North Carolina hopes to strike gold by repeating its own history. (By the way, Bonus credits athletic director Bubba Cunningham for continuing his recent string of hires within the UNC family.)

There are definite bonuses to hiring Matson, as well as some challenges. For example, how will she compete with the United States national team while also being head coach? (If a college coach who only coaches the US Olympic team was deemed unfair, what will rival programs say about an incumbent coach to play?) Matson is obviously a great hockey spirit, but how will she juggle the tasks of recruiting, locker room dynamics, and difficult conversations with her former teammates? Those answers remain to be seen, but of course her recognizability as a recent college athlete and her success as one should pay dividends immediately. It’s a risk, but a calculated one and one with a sky-high ceiling, if it hits. To notice

Matson’s legacy as a player

She’s right up there on UNC athletics’ Mount Rushmore, in the same stratosphere with Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor, Mia Hamm, Tyler Hansbrough, and Julius Peppers, just to name a few. She was is? very well. She is a five-time All-American, five-time ACC Player of the Year, and the conference’s all-time leader in both goals and points. Oh, and she won National Player of the Year in all but one of her collegiate seasons. Unsurprisingly, that kind of individual dominance was a big reason why the Tar Heels won four national championships during her five seasons. Without exaggerating, there is almost no praise you could give Matson as a player that would not be deserved. To notice

What they say

Erin is an outstanding leader who has a deep and thorough understanding of the game, understands the balance it takes to be a successful student and athlete, and is determined to extend and propel Carolina hockey’s winning tradition, Cunningham said in a press release. She knows how to inspire, listen, teach and acquire all the qualities that translate well to the sidelines and make her a great head coach. We all look forward to supporting her in her transition and leading this new role.

This is a dream come true, said Matson. This program means everything to me and I will do everything I can to continue the excellence of UNC hockey. I want to thank Bubba Cunningham, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and the members of the Board of Trustees for this opportunity and for believing in me. I intend to honor the University of North Carolina, Coach Shelton, and the history of the program as I work to find ways to reach new heights side-by-side with our Carolina community.

(Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images)