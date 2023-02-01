IPS, IAS officers disagreement on land issue The Tribune India





Tribune news service Deepkamal Kaur Jalandhar, January 31 In an interesting development during the day, a senior IPS officer and a 2015 batch IAS officer came to blows over the issue of a vacant land in the table tennis stadium (TT) near BMC Chowk here. Players, officials support MC movement Until Tuesday morning, table tennis players and officials of the Sports Department believed that the site where the wall was built belonged to the Sports Department. It was much later in the evening that the MC claimed it and sprang into action

The table tennis players said they would stand with the civic body and support it for their own good Even as funds amounting to Rs 50 lakh were approved for the renovation of the table tennis stadium in the last budget of the previous Congress regime and there were plans to use the space as well, Punjab Waqf Board officials reached the site this morning and started work there build a wall around 1 kanal 14 marla vacant land. Additional Director General of Police, Punjab Armed Police cum Administrator of Punjab Waqf Board MF Farooqui reached the site this morning and started construction of a wall. “The board had hired workers to get the job done to secure its land. We chose not to touch the constructed part, including the TT stadium and the basketball court on the 12 channel site. But we wanted all the land that was left to be secured with a wall and we could later build a hall or store or building and rent it out later for income from the board. We can use this income for the good of the poor,” he said. The work has started in full force and the wall work was completed late this evening. Just as the wall was being pulled up further, the MC teams arrived with a JCB machine and pulled it down. “It was our country. Some offenders infringed on it and we reclaimed it. That is exactly my duty. We couldn’t have our main asset taken away in broad daylight. There was no court order from the tehsildar or the SDM to allow the Waqf board to acquire it, so how could they erect a wall?” said MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish. The old-timers of the town said that there was a graveyard for the Muslims here a few years ago, which is why the Waqf administration allegedly staked its claim. After tearing down the wall, Farooqui seemed clearly offended. “I don’t understand why the MC officials acted so hastily. They could have talked to me across the table and taken their plates. We could have discussed it and then decided whether to keep the wall or remove it. I initiated Waqf Board action after duly submitting my submissions to the Deputy Commissioner. I will pick it up again tomorrow.” Amid the clash between the titans of power, sports department officials have so far opted not to open up but are reportedly seeking the intervention of sports minister Gurmeet S Meet Hayer.

