NCAA Record, World Leader Highlight ACC IT&F Weekly Honors





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) NCAA record setter Katelyn Tuohy of NC State has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track Women’s Performer of the Week for the second time this season, while current world leader Jeremiah Davis of Florida State earned his third consecutive ACC Mens Field Performer honor. Tuohy and Davis top the list of five student-athletes each currently ranked among the top five in the country in at least one of their respective events, including four with No. 1 rankings. ACC Women’s Indoor Track Performer of the Week

Katelyn Tuohy, N.C. State The Wolfpack redshirt sophomore broke the NCAA indoor record for the mile, finishing in 4:24.26 on Saturday at the Dr. Sanders Invitational Columbia Challenge in New York City. The previous record was 4:25.91, set by Jenny Simpson of Colorado in 2009. The Stony Point, New York native has started this indoor season strong. In December, she ran the 5,000 meters in 15:15.92 at the Boston University Sharon Colyear Danville Season Opener, a score that ranks among the nation’s all-time best and also ranks No. 1 this season. The redshirt sophomore has won two national titles (5K outdoor and cross country) in the past eight months, in addition to her record times. Tuohy was also named the USTFCCCA National Female Athlete of the Week earlier Tuesday. ACC Women’s Indoor Field Performer of the Week

Synclair Savage, Louisville Savage broke Louisville’s school record in the women’s long jump for the second consecutive meeting, jumping 6.52 m (21–4.75) to take first place at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational. The mark currently ranks fifth nationally, bettering the previous record of 6.44m (21-1.5) she set two weeks ago at the Cardinal Classic. The junior from Kennesaw, Georgia followed up her long jump victory with a second-place finish in the 60-meter dash, with a personal best of 7.41. ACC Mens Indoor Track Co-Performer of the Week

Giano Roberts, Clemson Roberts PRd twice in the 60-meter hurdles at the Bob Pollock Invitational hosted by the Tigers, first in the prelims with a time of 7.67, then again in the finals with a 7.66. The senior’s final time in Maplewood, New Jersey, is the fastest in the nation this season and the fourth fastest in school history. ACC Mens Indoor Track Co-Performer of the Week

Conor Murphy, Virginia Murphy opened the Penn State National with a strong individual performance in the 800 meters with a personal best of 1:47.41. That time ranks first in the ACC and sixth in the NCAA this season. The time also stands as the third-fastest 800-meter indoor time in Virginia history. Murphy followed the 800-meter leg of the medley relay for the Cavaliers on the second day of competition. Murphy took over and clocked a split of 1:48.53, handing a sizable lead to his teammate Yasin Sado as the Cavaliers won the race with a time of 9:27.80. That time sets a Virginia record in the DMR and is the fastest time run in the NCAA so far this season. Men’s ACC Indoor Track Field Artist of the Week

Jeremiah Davis, State of Florida Davis extended his world leadership in the long jump with a gold medal of 8.21 meters (26-11.25) in Saturday’s competition at the Razorback Invitational hosted by Arkansas. The Lehigh Acres, Florida senior is now one of only two NCAA Division I competitors to exceed eight meters in the indoor long jump in 2022-23, and Davis has done it on four of his six attempts this season.

