Alyssa Healy’s announcement delights cricket fans ahead of the World Cup





Alyssa Healy (pictured) returns for the T20 World Cup after recovering from a calf injury. (Getty Images) Aussie cricket great Alyssa Healy has confirmed that she will compete in the Women’s World Cup after recovering from a calf injury in time. Healy has not played cricket since December 17 when she squeezed her calf during the T20I tour of India. The dismissal was the most significant of her career, leaving her in doubt about Australia’s title defense at the T20 World Cup. Although she was named in Australia’s most recent Tour, she did not take to the field. BRILLIANT: Khawaja’s beautiful tribute to his wife in an all-time award speech IN PHOTOS: Players and partners shine at Australian Cricket Awards TO MAKE A BOW: Steve Smith makes history with Allan Border Medal victory This put her participation in the T20 World Cup in doubt. However, Healy told reporters that she would be available throughout the tournament if she was called up. And the tenacious batter said she is determined to get back on the field as she recovers from the frustrating calf injury. “I absolutely hated every minute of it,” she said of her firing. “I hated watching the cricket on TV; I couldn’t be part of any of the cricket. It’s a lesson for me to make sure I look after myself to move forward if I want to be part of it .” At the Australian Cricket Awards, Healy joked that she spent six weeks raising calves to be ready for the event before admitting she was on a plane to South Africa the next morning. Healy finished just behind Beth Mooney for the Women’s One Day International Player of the Year. Mitchell Starc (pictured left) and Alyssa Healy (pictured right) attended the 2023 Australian Cricket Awards. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) Alyssa Healy ready for Women’s Premier League auction Good news for women’s cricket and for Healy: the auction for India’s first Women’s Premier League will take place during the World Cup. And Healy admitted that she wasted no time nominating herself knowing she would be ready for the event. “I actually registered the day after that news came out to make sure I got there on time,” she said. “I’d love to be a part of it. If I’m not, so be it, (but) I just think the whole experience will be great for the players to go and be a part of that. Story continues “I was there at Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first ever men’s IPL match, so the chance to be at the first women’s IPL match would be a really great moment.” Fans were delighted to see that Healy was ready for the World Cup and the upcoming auction. The IPL is the most lucrative T20 tournament in the world and with millions of dollars in broadcast money already committed to its new off-shoot, female players are poised for an unprecedented financial windfall. Australian sensation Ellyse Perry said it was a milestone for women’s sport. “It puts us on the precipice of this whole new era for the game,” said Perry. “It’s going to be very exciting.” with AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.

