Urban Meyer names the best coaching jobs in college football, explains how hard it is to put Alabama in the top five





Urban Meyer has reached the top of the sport at multiple stops, giving him a unique perspective on the college football landscape. During an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, Meyer was asked to speak from that perspective and rank the top five jobs in college football. He named, in order: Georgia, Ohio State, a tie between Florida and Florida State, LSU and USC. What’s interesting is that while he circled back to call it a “top-five” job in status, McFadden noted that Meyer didn’t include Alabama among the six schools he had in his ranking. Alabama’s omission from the first top five may surprise many, but the fact that this is Meyer’s view should not surprise anyone who has followed his college football career and approach to success. Meyer was a dogged recruiter during his runs at both Florida and Ohio State, and earlier in the podcast was quick to emphasize the importance of talent acquisition in his job analysis. “You know, I place something above prestige and tradition, and that’s talent.” Meyer’s focus on recruiting and the quality of talent close to a school became immediately apparent as he quickly listed Georgia as one of the best jobs in college football. “Georgia, within three or four hours of that campus you’re tripping over players,” Meyer said, adding “here’s the interesting thing about Georgia, I think the high school coaching is as good as anywhere in the country .” Meyer went on to discuss LSU as a top job because of its grip on Louisiana talent, joking that he didn’t even make recruiting trips to the state because he knew his out-of-state personnel didn’t stand a chance. He tied Florida and Florida State for its similar recruiting footprint, then named USC for his fifth-place selection, highlighting the talent in Southern California in terms of producing future pros. “Draw a circle within 300 miles of that campus,” Meyer said of USC, “then go to the NFL Draft.” When he finally relayed why Alabama wasn’t initially named, Meyer returned to his focus on the in-state talent. “I think Alabama is a great track, tradition-wise and history-wise,” Meyer said. “I was there early when Alabama didn’t have Nick Saban. They beat us pretty good for a year. Alabama high school football is great, but I don’t know if you have the same grades as Georgia or an LSU.” Before the conversation continues, Meyer seemed to acknowledge that Alabama is a “top-five” job, but he clearly sees things differently from those who would rank the Alabama job higher because of its tradition and prestige. Meyer went 2-2 against Saban’s Alabama program and split back-to-back SEC Championship Game matchups in 2008 and 2009 before losing a regular season game with the Gators in 2010. He would go on to defeat the Crimson Tide with Ohio State in the semifinals of the 2015 College Football Playoff.

