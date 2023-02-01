Erin Matson was named North Carolina’s next hockey coach at age 22





Some college graduates may have a hard time landing that first job right out of college, but that’s not the case for North Carolina Tar Heels hockey legend Erin Matson. She just graduated in December and is now taking over the program at the age of 22. North Carolina announced this on Tuesday Matson has been named the new head coach of the Tar Heels hockey team. Matson has just completed one of the most prolific college careers in history and she will immediately use that experience as a coach. In the school’s official announcement, Matson said she was excited to take the next step in her career. “To say I am thrilled and honored to be the head coach of the UNC hockey program is an understatement – ​​this is a dream come true,” said Matson. “This program means the world to me, and I will do whatever it takes to continue the excellence of UNC Field Hockey. I want to thank Bubba Cunningham, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, and the members of the Board of Trustees for this opportunity and for believe in me. “I intend to honor the University of North Carolina, Coach Shelton, and the history of the program as I work with our Carolina community to find ways to reach new heights.” North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said the qualities that made Matson great on the field will translate well into her new role as head coach. “Erin is an outstanding leader who has a deep and thorough knowledge of the game, understands the balance it takes to be a successful student and athlete, and is determined to extend and continue Carolina Field Hockey’s winning tradition to propel,” said Cunningham. “She knows how to inspire, listen, teach and win – all qualities that will translate well to the sidelines and make her a great head coach. We all look forward to supporting her as she transitions and leads in this new role.” While playing with the Tar Heels, Matson helped lead the team to four National Championships and five ACC Championships. She was a five-time ACC Offensive Player of the Year and three-time Honda Sport Award winner for field hockey. Matson finished her college career as the all-time leading scorer in ACC and NCAA Tournament history. In 2021, the ACC Network named her one of the top 10 female athletes in conference history. Matson takes over from her former coach, Karen Shelton, who was a star in North Carolina herself. Shelton took over the Tar Heels hockey program in 1981 at the age of 23, and she won 10 national titles and 25 conference championships in her 42 years on the job.

