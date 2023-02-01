Team Yukon leads Arctic Winter Games medal list

Team Yukon leads the medal list at the Arctic Winter Games.

The team has a total of 17 medals – five gold, nine silver and three bronze medals as competition enters day three.

Alberta North and Northwest Territories follow with 15 and 12 medals respectively. The team from Sápmi is last on the medal list.

The Yukon women’s hockey team entered the second day of games by outscoring their Nunavut counterparts 11-1 during the second day of competition.

Alia Drummond, Emery Twardochleb, Jordan MacDonald and Rachel Kormendy each had two goals to put the team in the win column.

The team bounced back from an earlier defeat on the opening day of the competition on January 29 when they lost 5–1 to Northern Alberta.

The junior boys’ futsal team maintained their league win streak with a 4-2 victory over the NWT team. The Yukon women’s indoor soccer team earned a 2–1 victory over the NWT after losing to Alaska on the first day of competition. Kassia Emery and Callah MacGillvray each scored a goal to put the female junior team ahead. However, the youth male and female soccer teams tied in the late games.

The Arctic Sports team started with the triple jump. The women also did the two-foot kick, and the open men did the main pull. Junior female Amélie Guilbeault was fifth in triple jump and open male Eric Porter was sixth.

The wrestling team fell behind in their first match of the competition on January 30. Team Yukon officials said the wrestlers fought hard but came up short against Alberta North. Only Jamyi Hinchey fought Alaska in the second team event of the day and quickly dismissed her opponent.

The U16 boys hockey team competed against the NWT team. Despite trying their best, they couldn’t find the back of the net and lost 4-0 to their counterparts.

The Yukon U19 boys’ hockey team had a similarly tough game against Nunavut. They trailed 2-0 in the second period, only to get a point back in the third period. Team Yukon officials said they were unable to find the tying goal despite their best efforts. They also had a late game against Alberta North.

The cross-country team went on a medal hunt on the first day of the competition, winning gold, silver and bronze on their first game of the competition. Six skiers found the podium: Sophia Giangrande, Simon Connell and Sophie Molgat won gold; Abigail Jirousek, Cheyenne Tirschmann took silver and Nicolas Giangrande took bronze.

The biathlon team, both ski and snowshoe, competed in freezing temperatures. Team Yukon officials said the weather challenge did not stop the athletes as five from each discipline made it to the podium. In the snowshoe biathlon, Johna Irving-Staley, Stella Mueller and Alex Brown won gold. Chase O’Brien won silver and Claire Macmillan won bronze.

In the ski biathlon, Isla Hupe won gold while Cole Germain took silver. Niamh Hupe, Lydia Brown and Alex Lebarge took bronze.

The Team Yukon snowboard team impressed in their first competition of the competition with Stian Langbakk taking gold. Watson Lake’s Isabelle Paquette took silver and Seamus MacDonald also earned silver.

The snowshoe team’s efforts paid off as every athlete was placed on the podium. Avery Kinsella and Taiga Buurman won gold. Johannes Benkert, Jaime Chown Chaikel and Mathias Frostad took silver; and Dredyn Kassi won bronze.

“Everyone on the snowshoe team was running so hard they got sick,” says a Team Yukon press release.

The alpine ski team won silver in the giant slalom. Tom Vollmer and Tori Vollmer earned gold, Ellyann Dinn and Zach Ball took silver, and Grace Allaway of Haines Junction earned a bronze medal.

The Dene Games athlete gave it his all in the stick pull. Junior athlete Marcus Herron earned a bronze medal. Team Yukon officials said open male and female competition went into the evening.

The women’s volleyball team recorded a 3-0 victory over Greenland. On the men’s side, Team Yukon male volleyball player Sebastian Tajonera said the team “took the copy and it felt ecstatic.” The men defeated Alaska 2-0. Both teams also had late games.

Table tennis competitions began in the junior team event and mixed doubles competitions. The tournament continues today.

The girls’ basketball team picked up their first win of games, scoring 54-45 against Nunavut. The men won their counterparts in Nunavut 78-57.

After trailing 4-0, the male curling team defeated NWT 6-5 in their second day of competition. The girls’ team fought hard against the NWT but could not secure victory, making it their second loss of the competition.

The badminton team played in singles and doubles on their first day of competition. Most players found victories on the first day.

Team Yukon officials said the skaters had a busy day with the 1000-meter individual races. Many of the skaters made it to the final, which lasted until late in the day. The skating team has two siblings, Greg and Lisa Freeman, who are coached by their mother, Cynthia Freeman.

Contact Patrick Egwu at [email protected]



