Blue Devils defeat Demon Deacons in Thriller, 75-73





A career-high 17 first-half points through Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski The 11th double-double of the season helped Duke beat Wake Forest 75-73 on Tuesday night. Roach finished with 21 points, one short of his career high, and was joined by Tyrese Proctor who matched his career-high with17 and Filipowski, who finished with 16 points. Filipowski secured his 11th double-double of the year and fifth in six games with his 16-point effort and 11 rebounds. The Westtown, NY native has scored at least 10 points in eight straight games this season and in 20 of Duke's 22 games. HOW IT HAPPENED Duke got five quick runs from a Jeremy Roach three-pointer and one Derek Lively II dunk to open the scoring in the first 90 seconds of the action.

A quick 8-0 scoring burst by Wake Forest gave the visitors their first lead since the opening minute of the game, 21-18, with 8:42 left in the first half.

Roach became the first player in double digits with a running floater, giving the junior guard 11 points on the night. Tyrese Proctor followed by a quick three-pointer on Duke’s next possession to help the Blue Devils regain the lead, 23-21.

Duke stayed ahead for the last 5:32 of the first half and led 41-34 at the break. The Blue Devils were led by Roach's 17 points in the first half, the most points scored by a Duke player in a half so far this season.

Duke started the second half with a 7-2 run capped off by Lively slam to open a 48-36 lead and force an early timeout by Wake Forest.

The Blue Devils defense held the Demon Deacons to a 1-for-9 stretch from the field to lead 51-41, with just over 13 minutes left in the game.

A tip from Proctor gave the freshman 10 points in the second half and 17 in the game, tying his career high. A layup through Ryan Young a Filipowski assist on the next possession gave Duke the biggest lead of the night, 68-54, with just over five minutes remaining.

The Duke deficit was cut to seven, 68-61, on a 7-0 run by Wake Forest. Filipowski ended the run and secured his 11th double-double of the season, helping Duke secure possession with a layup at 2:37.

Leading by four with less than a minute to play, Filipowski made his first three-pointer of the game to make it a three-possession game, 73–66, with 46.4 to go and dipped his 16th point from entered the match to help secure the Duke’s victory. COMMENTS The game was the 259th in the all-time series vs. Wake Forest, with Duke now leading 179-80, including 65-16 all-time at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke’s current 24-game winning streak in the series is the team’s longest running against any opponent.

Duke held Wake Forest to 73 points, four points below average. For the season, Duke has now held 19 of 22 opponents below their season average. It was only the third time in ACC play that Wake was held to 73 or less – 67 vs. Virginia and 57 vs. Clemson.

Duke defeated Wake 39–32, the 18th time in 22 games that Duke had a rebound advantage. Duke is 15-3 this season if he outsmarts the opposition.

Duke totaled 74 assists in the last four games (18.5), including 13 vs. Wake Forest.

Duke is undefeated at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season (11-0) and has posted an all-time record of 941-171 at Cameron Indoor.

Duke now has at least one three-point goal in 1,175 consecutive games, the second longest active streak in the nation.

Junior Jeremy Roach scored a team-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including a season-high 17 points in the first half for each Blue Devil and a career-high in each half for Roach.

Roach's previous career high in the half was 16 in the second half at Syracuse last season.

freshman Kyle Filipowski scored his 11th double-double this season, including his fifth in the last six games, with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

In the past six games, Filipowski scored 126 points (21.0 avg) and grabbed 71 rebounds (11.8 avg).

freshman Tyrese Proctor was third Blue Devil in double digits by tying his career and had 17 points to go with five rebounds.

Proctor has scored in double digits in five of the last six games and averages 12.7 points in that stretch.

In the past four games Derek Lively II scored 26 points, grabbed 28 rebounds and blocked 12 shots. QUOTES “That’s when we were at our best, then [ Jeremy Roach ] just play instinctively and play aggressively. I think he had 17 [points] in the first half. We weren’t in a great flow offensively and Jeremy was the guy who kept us going. I like the look he had. He took on the toughest job guarding [Tyree] Appleby too. Tyrese is such a natural. He’s a smart player. He makes things easier. He made some uncharacteristic moves tonight, but we needed Jeremy in attack mode and that’s what we need to get him to do.” — head coach Jon Scheyer

"I was just ready to shoot. I gave a look at Tyrese first [Proctor], and the ball finds energy and he got it right back to me, and I was loaded and ready to go. I just shot the ball confidently and that's all." — freshman forward Kyle Filipowski on his late three-pointer Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching "DukeMBB" to stay up to date with Blue Devils men's basketball. #Good week

