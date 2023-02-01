Another start, as women’s cricket moves forward in style

Harmanpreet’s mammoth 171 against Australia in the semi-final of the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup sparked a large following for women’s cricket in the country. | Photo credit: Getty Images

The strength of a country’s junior team is often also an indication of the robustness of its senior team and a sign that the future looks bright. India’s Under-19 teams, both men and women, are currently World Cup winners; there’s something satisfying about following champions from promise to fulfillment.

Sports can be a compressed version of life, hopes, disappointments, joys, sorrows, frustrations, injustices, dreams, fulfillment can be experienced in a very short period of time. And when talent and achievement are duly rewarded, there is an inevitability that is heartwarming. In the Women’s Under-19 team, which won the World Cup in South Africa after England were knocked out by 68 runs in the final, there were many signposts to the future.

Brilliant efforts

Opener Shweta Sehrawat and medium pacer Titas Sadhu were consistent. The fielding play in the final reached new heights with Archana Devis’ catch in the covers and Soumya Tiwaris’ direct hit to knock Josie Groves out simply brilliantly.

Women’s cricket has been on the rise in India for some time, thanks both to the range of talented players available and to the progressive policies of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Women now earn the same amount as men for international competitions.

That Indian girls who take up sports for the first time can now dream of a career in sports, their future secured, is a huge step. But the BCCI will have to take a few more steps before satisfaction is complete. House cricket, the breeding ground for internationals, must be made attractive.

Talent exists. But better pay for domestic tournaments (home cricket for men pays four or five times as much as for women) will not only attract more people to the sport, it will also help overcome the societal stigma still attached to sportswomen in India . All societies respect money.

The central contracts, introduced in 2015, see 50 lakh for the top female cricketers (compared to 7 crore for the men). The women deserve at least a substantial increase in their annual salaries.

Packed schedule

Recently, India was crowned Asian Cup champions for the seventh time, won a series in England (a 3-0 whitewash), won silver in the Commonwealth Games. In the three-year cycle until 2025, they play 65 internationals. It may be fewer than the men in the Future Tours program (141 matches over a four-year period until 2027), but with the women’s IPL in March, two elements critical to the success of sports administration and money converge. Thirdly, public support is steadily building up.

The women’s IPL media rights were sold for 951 crore while the team auctions brought the BCCI 4670 crore. These are astounding numbers for a sport where the pioneers even had to pay for travel and food. But without those pioneers, the Shantha Rangaswamys and Diana Eduljees and Shubhangi Kulkarnis, this day would not have come.

Define innings

If one tournament and one innings could be seen as a starting point, it would have to be the 2017 World Cup and Harmanpreet Kaurs 171 against Australia in Derby (115 balls, 20 fours, seven sixes). Her first six changed the tenor of the game. In the Fire burns blueso the authors put it simply and forcefully, never would (a stroke) so drastically determine the course of a sport as this, as an indifferent India finally woke up to the possibilities of women’s cricket.

Millions watched that innings on television, millions expressed their surprise and joy on social media; there was the element of a new discovery in astronomy in the tone of respect and awe.

Women’s cricket had existed in India for at least half a century since the foundation of the first clubs; India had produced world class players from Shantha to Mithali Raj and won matches and series before. But those Harmanpreet innings captured a nation’s imagination. More than 45,000 spectators turned out for a game against Australia in Mumbai last December. As Harmanpreet said: life has changed completely.

South Africa’s under-19 victory under Shafali Verma, already a star in the senior team, is part of the continuum, from the days of despair and misery for female cricketers who had the passion but lacked the support to the days of superstars such as Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana, who has nearly a million followers on Twitter.

This is just the beginning, said Shafali Verma after winning the Under-19 World Cup. Classic stories can have many starting points.