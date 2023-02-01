Oklahoma State Football Schedule 2023 Complete Now Big 12 Sets Matchups

STILLWATER The Big 12 football schedule fell out on Tuesday, sending Oklahoma State anywhere but south.

Almost.

The Cowboys will play against Big 12 newcomer Houston in November, but will not play games against Texas, TCU, Texas Tech or Baylor. SEC for the 2024 season. The Cowboys have won nine of their last 13 games against Texas.

In addition to Houston, OSU is also getting a trip in November to take on newcomer Central Florida in Orlando, while both Cincinnati and BYU are coming to Stillwater.

The Cowboys open conference play with a trip to Iowa State, followed by an open week to set the stage for rematches against the Kansas schools, who defeated OSU in consecutive weeks last year by a combined 85-16.

With a non-conference trip to the desert to play Arizona State, the 2023 season will be a long travel year for the Pokes. Their shortest trip will be to Houston, just over 500 miles from Stillwater.

Here’s a look at the Cowboys 2023 schedule (times and TV to be released later):

September 2: Central Arkansas in the state of Oklahoma

As of now, this game is still scheduled for a Saturday, although OSU coach Mike Gundy has become a fan of moving the season opener to a Thursday or Friday when possible. OSU faced Central Arkansas only once, winning an encounter 32-8 in 2015.

September 9: Oklahoma State at Arizona State

The return visit for last year’s game at Boone Pickens Stadium, the Cowboys will face a different-looking Sun Devil squad, after undergoing a coaching change in the offseason. It will be the fifth meeting of all time, with each team having won twice before.

September 16: South Alabama in the state of Oklahoma

The capstone of a two-for-one contract, which closes the current series with OSU and South Alabama. The Cowboys won the previous two games in the series by a combined total of 99-20.

September 23: Oklahoma State at Iowa State

This has become a series of tough, physical, close games, with the last eight encounters decided by a touchdown or less. And Ames, Iowa, is always a tough place to play.

October 6: Kansas State over Oklahoma State

Don’t expect that 48-0 loss in Manhattan to be forgotten in Cowboy country. And the Big 12 puts it in for a Friday night this fall. However, OSU is coming off an open week.

October 14: Kansas in the state of Oklahoma

The Jayhawks are on the rise, inflicting an embarrassing loss on OSU in Lawrence last season. OSU will be looking for a resilient performance against the team that has long been the basement dwellers of the Big 12.

October 21: Oklahoma State in West Virginia

The Mountaineers took full advantage of OSU’s late-season crumbling with the 24-19 victory at Boone Pickens Stadium last Thanksgiving weekend, snapping the Cowboys 15-game home winning streak.

October 28: Cincinnati, Oklahoma

OSU gets a new Big 12 homecoming opponent. The Pokes are always 2-1 against Cincy, but they haven’t met since 1983. And the first two meetings came as a house-and-house series in 1958-59. So for most OSU fans this will be a new experience.

November 4: Oklahoma in the state of Oklahoma

Is this the last Bedlam? For now, it’s starting to feel that way. And if so, the Cowboys are happy it’s on the home field of Boone Pickens Stadium, where they beat the Sooners in 2021.

November 11: Oklahoma State in Central Florida

Of the new Big 12 teams, Central Florida is the only one that OSU has never played against. And this is the first road trip to visit a new Big 12 team. But playing in Orlando is nothing new to the Pokes. They have been there twice in the last six seasons for bowl games.

November 18: Oklahoma State at Houston

The Cowboys and Cougars have met 20 times, most recently in 2009. But this series is much more intriguing now, with former Gundy Coordinator Dana Holgorsen running things in Houston. Gundy was 5-2 against Holgorsen when he was in West Virginia.

November 25: BYU in the state of Oklahoma

Could this be the start of a new Thanksgiving weekend tradition? OSU and BYU have met twice, both in bowl games. OSU won the 1974 Fiesta Bowl 16-6 and the 1976 Tangerine Bowl 49-21. This will be the first meeting between the teams on a campus site.

2023 Big 12 Conference football full schedule