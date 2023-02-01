Marquette Tennis and Track and Field Teams Moving to Non-Scholarship Programs in 2025-26 – Marquette Wire

Due to budget cuts within Marquette Athletics, the Marquette men’s and women’s tennis programs and men’s and women’s track and field programs will be reduced to non-scholarship programs by the 2025-2026 academic year.

Marquette vice president and director of athletics Bill Scholl and deputy director of athletics Mike Broeker confirmed this with the Marquette Wire.

We were in year three of a multi-year process, Scholl said. Unfortunately, the budget reality forced us to take some steps and those are some of the steps we have taken.

The NCAA allows its partner institutions to bid at the Division I level 4.5 men’s tennis scholarships and eight women’s tennis scholarships. In the meantime, for athletics, it allows 12.6 scholarships for men and 18 scholarships for women.

Despite the initiative, Scholl said the department will continue to honor commitments made with those currently on those teams, along with each program’s incoming freshman classes.

We didn’t take anything from anyone, Scholl said. If we commit to a full ride for four years, they get a full ride for four years.

With athletic aids completely phased out for tennis and track and field by 2025-2026, student-athletes willill still possiblee to receive academic and financial support.

Scholl said he informed the tennis program about this almost two years ago.

As for the athletic program, Scholl said he’d put that announcement off until the past few months because pieces were still being put together.

In March 2020, the NCAA reduced its payments to schools with $375 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scholl said he does not want to take advantage of the economic setback brought by COVID-19 as onean excuse for the budget cuts, but it was factor. The Marquette Wire inquired about the exact budget figures, but Scholl and Broeker declined to comment.

We always looked ahead and tried to anticipate what the future would hold for us. I would say it’s really a university-wide process because we weren’t the only ones who had to tighten their belts in recent years,’ Scholl said.

But what’s more important is the effort to move our budget to a situation where we feel it sustainable and in the future. One of our thought processes was that we didn’t want to do something that couldn’t be changed later. Obviously, if the economy allowed us to grow it back, it wouldn’t be hard to add stocks back in.

Because it was a university decision, Scholl said the Big East conference had done that little to no involvementnot in this.

Our peer group for sports like tennis and track and field is the Big East, Scholl said. In tennis and track and field, they are all over the map. There are those that are non-scholarship. There are those that are fully funded. We will not be the Lone Ranger in the conference when it comes to being non-scholarship.

Of the 11 Big East schools, there are currently three men’s teams at 4.5 and four women’s teams at eight. There are three schools that do not have a men’s tennis program: UConn, Providence, and Seton Hall.

To build the sustainable model the department envisions for its future, Scholl said there was no way to avoid these cuts.

Broker, who manages day-to-day operations with a focused focus on external operations and revenue generation within the department, said no additional program cuts have been madems’ operation and spending budgets.

You have three levers to attract financially. You have operations, you have staff and a grant. And scholarships was the latter, said Broeker. With our reductions, we are stretching considerably on both the operational and the personnel side.”

We’re in a situation now with some programs where there’s that athletic componentbeen one reduced. We can still recruit the best student athletes we have. But the assistant has changed, so the seesaw has shifted a bit.

He said two priorities, or commitments, were in this process: protecting opportunities for athletes and ensuring that their experience at Marquette is not eroded.

Yes, we are phasing out scientistships, but we’re protecting opportunities for kids to come to Marquette, Broeker said. Maybe it’s a different athlete than we’ve had in the past, but their experience should be the same. Our commitment to their academic support, our commitment to sports medicine, our commitment to strength and conditioninga slicenone of that has changed.

Athletes in these respective sports come from all over the country and some even come from abroad.

It’s likely to impact our ability to recruit international kids because they’re typically looking for a pretty big athletic scholarship to get here, Scholl said. That doesn’t mean we can’t get them and we’ll still be chasing them, but generally the more talented people will be looking for full rides anyway. And that becomes more difficult.

Broeker said the programs must now work with the help of Marquette’s Office of International Education when it comes to recruiting international athletes.

There is more work to be done in the recruiting effort, both externally and internally, Broeker said. You’ll have to work a bit more ahead to get read from them. You have to work a bit more ahead with financial aid. Because if you’re not a full stock market kid, that extra help is a motivation for a decision maker.

Scholl said he has spoken with both head coaches Steve Rodecap and Bert Rogers about how this could affect their overall recruiting.

They know their landscape better than anyone and they understand why we had to take some of the steps we had to take, Scholl said. And they’re willing to recruit under different conditions than before, but they’re full steam ahead.

Another change was seen in the strength of the schedule for both sports.

Your schedule determines how you schedule. You see this in sports, whether they’re funded or unfunded, you plan differently. Both programs are no different than any other, Broeker said. But the beauty of our industry is that we can plan competitively in a way that gives children the opportunity to be successful.”

Because neither sport has an official Big East conference schedule and only a conference tournament to participate in, the programs have freedom in choosing their schedule and opponents.

But what can’t be lost is that kids still have the opportunity to come to Marquette University to participate in a sport they love. And then we still have a duty as coaches, trainers, athletic trainers, and academic advisors to maximize their God-given ability.

