Norbye takes on giant slalom at shortened MSU Invitational





BOZEMAN, Mont. Utah Kay Norbye won the first women’s giant slalom run at the Montana State Invitational, but the second run and men’s giant slalom were canceled Tuesday due to conditions at Bridger Bowl Ski Area. Wednesday’s giant slalom races have also been cancelled. Norbye clocked a time of 49.05 seconds in the first run Claire Carpenter (51.87 seconds) placed 15the and Michelle Kerven (52.33 seconds) became 17e. Under RMISA rules, starting Tuesday, the one women’s run counts as an official college race and thus an individual win for Norbye, as well as for NCAA qualifying purposes. However, with no men’s race taking place, it’s unclear (and is being worked out) what Tuesday’s abbreviated race day means for the overall team score in the Montana State Invitational. The Utes led the Montana State Invitational after the Nordic races on January 13 and 14. Updates on team scores for the encounter will be shared once officially announced by the RMISA. During the 2022 season, cold temperatures canceled the 10K Classic races at the Nordic leg of the RMISA Invitational in Fairbanks, Alaska. In that case, the team scores were doubled compared to the races of the other discipline (freestyle) at the RMISA Invitational. But that’s not a perfect comparison here; unlike the current scenario at the MSU Invitational with only one of two women’s runs completed, both men’s and women’s freestyle races were completed at the 2022 RMISA Invitational. Utah resumes the RMISA schedule with Nordic races this Friday and Saturday, February 3-4 at the Colorado Invitational in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Classic races are scheduled for Friday and freestyle follows on February 4. The alpine schedule will also resume at the Colorado Invitational on Thursday, February 9 with giant slalom in Holland, Colorado. FIS Nordic Junior/U23 World Update Utah Luke Hunters , Sophia Lakli , New McCabe and Sydney Palmer Army are all currently in Whistler, British Columbia, for the FIS Nordic U23 World Championships, which take place alongside the Junior World Championships. On Tuesday, Palmer-Leger raced to eighth place in the women’s 20 km classic mass start (1:03:05.9), the best result for an athlete from the United States. Jager reached the final of Sunday’s classic sprints, placing 12the. Event schedules and live streaming for the championships are available atWJC2023.ca. Follow the Utah Ski Team on social media @utahskiteam.

