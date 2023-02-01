David Warner fears for Test cricket’s future





I think right now guys are seeing the short term with all the competitions and stuff. The best way to get value for your currency is to make a name for yourself. There is only a small minority of people who have actually been able to do that and have long careers. If you want to play cricket for Australia, the only way to get there is to put numbers on the board. If you think through Big Bash that will be your way and you don’t want to play red-ball cricket, you probably won’t get that value of currency in other franchise leagues. For Warner, an experienced three-size player, this year will be a test of his stamina, with an Ashes away game and a 50-over World Cup on the horizon. For now, his focus is on what is widely recognized as the toughest job in the cricketing world to win a Test series in India. Once we get there, we’ll switch on, Warner said. For us, it’s about trying to relax and turn off the mind and not think about what’s to come. If you think too far ahead, it can be very tiring. You kill yourself before you get there. Loading Australia will begin preparations in Bengaluru before moving to Nagpur on February 6, three days after the first test. They have not scheduled a tour match, a decision Warner supported. Tour games, we think, are a myth, Warner said. We’ve been to different countries over and over and the preparation isn’t really there. It’s about getting out there and getting practice wickets that we can actually practice on. The two trials in Galle [against Sri Lanka last year] probably helped us prepare. Even though they were extreme and we won’t see such conditions, it still serves you well for this series coming up. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc says he is on track to play the second Test in New Delhi after injuring his finger in the Boxing Day Test. I’m still in the splint for another week and a half, Starc said. I was able to train and get my workload and everything in order. I’ll probably bowl almost at full training intensity if I can with the splint on. I’m on track for the second test. I’m getting a scan in a week and then I’m getting on a plane there. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

