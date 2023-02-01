BYU Football publishes first Big 12 schedule





After months of delay and anticipation, the Big 12 released its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The Cougars begin their life in the Big 12 with a road trip to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks. A week later, the first home game is against Cincinnati. Here’s a look at BYU’s first schedule as a member of the Big 12. Sam Houston – Saturday, September 2 (Provo, UT) Sam Houston moves to the FBS ranks in 2023, making this an FBS game that counts toward BYU’s bowl eligibility. Southern Utah – Saturday, September 9 (Provo, UT) BYU will host FCS foe SUU in the state in early September. Arkansas – Saturday, September 16 (FayettevilleAR) BYU travels to SEC land to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas defeated BYU in a shootout in 2022. Kansas – Saturday, September 23 (Lawrence, KS) The first conference game of the Big 12 era hits the road in Kansas. A trip to Lawrence in the Big 12 isn’t what it used to be – Kansas is having its best season of the past decade. This will be a tough race to win on the road. Cincinnati – Friday, September 29 (Provo, UT) BYU’s first conference home game is against fellow newcomer Cincinnati. BYE WEEK – Saturday, October 7 A farewell week in early October for the Cougars. TCU – Saturday, October 14 (Fort Worth, TX) BYU and TCU are renewing an old Mountain West rivalry in mid-October. This is another tough road game for BYU on the road Scroll to Continue Texas Tech – Saturday, October 21 (Provo, UT) BYU will host Texas Tech in late October in what will be a highly anticipated matchup. Texas – Saturday, October 28 (Austin, TX) BYU travels to Texas for a road race in its first Big 12 season. West Virginia – Saturday, November 04 (Morgantown, WV) BYU kicks off its challenging November slate on the road in West Virginia. State of Iowa – Saturday, November 11 (Provo, UT) A home game against Iowa State in November after two consecutive away games. Oklahoma – Saturday, November 18 (Provo, UT) BYU will have the chance to host Oklahoma in its first season in the Big 12. State of Oklahoma – Saturday, November 25 (Stillwater, OK) BYU is finalizing its 2022 conference schedule en route in the state of Oklahoma. Follow us for future coverage: Facebook @CougsDaily Twitter @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist on @casey_lundquist Instagram @cougs_daily

